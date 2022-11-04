Read full article on original website
Beautiful Missouri Lake is Also Most Dangerous Lake in America
Have you ever had someone say something to you that sounds outrageous, but ends up being absolutely correct? That's what happened when I read that one of Missouri's most beautiful lakes also happens to be one of the most dangerous in America. This rabbit trail of curiosity started when I...
Huge Black Bear Appears on a Missouri Backwoods Trail Cam Video
Trail cam videos can be entertaining to watch especially when they capture the multitude of wildlife that frequent the backwoods of Missouri. A new trail cam share shows a very large visitor that wandered by. Can you say huge black bear?. This video that was just uploaded to YouTube a...
Missouri Man Nearly Torches Himself When Trying to Burn Leaves
If you didn't already know that you need to be careful if you make the decision to burn fall leaves, there's a helpful reminder thanks to a video shared by a Missouri man who nearly torched himself along with the dead leaves. There's no specific location given for this close...
This Talented Missouri Dog is an Expert at Sock Removal
We all have our gifts and that includes our pets. A new video shows that for one Missouri dog the talent is the uncanny ability to remove socks. I'm envious. Based on the video description, this fun pet moment was captured in Cole Camp, Missouri this week. Here's what they had to say about what you're about to witness:
Do You Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Missouri?
There are hundreds of things to do when getting married, but one thing you do not want to forget is the marriage license. In the State of Missouri, you must have a marriage license in order for the state to legally see the couple as a married couple. Sometimes in getting married people forget the most important paper you have to have to get legally married in Missouri. Couples might be to focus on planning the wedding and forget the license.
Train Ride at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City Flipped Injuring 7
When you think of train derailments, you normally don't think of amusement parks. Sadly, that was the case at Silver Dollar City in Missouri as its train ride flipped over injuring at least 7 people on Wednesday. Gary Eldridge and his wife were on the only train car that did...
This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter
I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months. I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.
Iowa Farmer Tries to Get Chicken Down from Barn, Light Goes Boom
You know what they say about best laid plans. They often don't work out like you think. That was the case for a farmer in Iowa who was trying to fetch a chicken down from a barn. Ultimately, it was his light that paid the ultimate price. This happened just...
Watch a Missouri Bowhunter Get THIS Close to a Curious Black Bear
Would I like to see a bear in the wild? Sure. Would I like to get as close as this Missouri bowhunter did to a curious black bear? Not a chance. This fun Missouri bowhunting moment was shared by the Hit the mark YouTube channel. Somehow I missed it when they first dropped it last September. Here's how they described this close encounter of the bear kind:
Science Claims It’s Easier to Find Love in Illinois than Missouri
Can you really know if it's easier to find love in one state over another? There's some science that claims you can. As a matter of fact, the study claims that it's easier to find your soulmate in Illinois than Missouri because...science. The source of this interesting ranking comes from...
This Illinois City Was Just Named Most Family-Friendliest
A travel website just claimed the Most Family-Friendliest Town in the state of Illinois, and I have to admit I somewhat agree with their choice. Travel Pulse just named the 50 Most Family-Friendly Towns in each state and named Chicago for Illinois. Now, I do love Chicago don't get me wrong, but when I am there visiting there really is nothing nice about that city. I am sure residents of Chicago get sick of tourists, but you have to know that when leaving in a big city you are going to get millions of people each year visiting. According to Travel Pulse,
Multiple Meteors Exploded Over a Missouri Backyard Last Night
I've only seen a few falling stars, but no meteors but thanks to the YouTubers in the world we get to see it all. On a clear crisp fall night, a home camera captured not one but several bursting meteors that happened over Missouri. It kinda looks like fireworks in the sky at night, and with homes installing security cameras we might be getting even more of these meteor shots than ever before.
Toys R Us is Back and Opening Four Locations in Missouri
Get ready to have that famous jingle stuck in your head again. Toys R Us is back!. 80s and 90s kids can remember walking into Toys R Us stores and just taking in all the sites of the new toys that we all wanted. Whether it was the new Game Boy game, or the cutest Cabbage Patch Doll we all remember that feeling. So, when the chain closed its doors in 2017 after filing bankruptcy a little bit of my childhood just vanished. Well, get ready the famous store is back and opening seven locations in Missouri.
Midwest Airbnb Known As Best Haunted Place to Stay for Halloween
Halloween is here and if you want to spend the night in one of the best-known haunted Airbnb you don't have to wait until next October to do that. Thrillist put together a list of the best haunted Airbnbs to book whenever you want, and there is one that is semi-close to the Tri-States. It's a drive to get to St. Paul, Minnesota, but worth the drive when you plan on staying at an 1833 castle-like manor. It really looks like a mini castle.
