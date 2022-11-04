Read full article on original website
MLW RETURN TO PHILLY ON SALE TOMORROW, FUSION TV PREVIEW FOR THURSDAY
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for MLW's return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for "Blood and Thunder 2023" on 1/7/23 at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett...
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE FOR MIKE TYSON APPEARANCE IS...
The 11/4 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 455,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 378,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.14, up from 0.12 last week. Rampage was 20th for cable broadcasts on Friday evening. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating. 08/18/21...
NATALYA SHOWS OFF BROKEN NOSE AT THE HANDS OF SHAYNA BASZLER
Natayla tweeted the following aftermath of the broken nose she suffered on Friday's Smackdown broadcast:
TOP WWE STAR WORKED CROWN JEWEL EXTREMELY SICK
The word at tonight's Crown Jewel PPV is that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last several days but gutted through his steel cage match with Karrion Kross despite it. McIntyre was said to be adamant that no matter what, he would make it to...
THE HEAD OF THE TABLE IS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, THE ROCK GETS OFFICIAL COOLER, SASHA IN MEXICO AND MORE
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being locally advertised for Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis. Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are slated to be at Friday's taping as well, likely for dark matches. Igloo has released an official WWE Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Playmate Cooler priced at $49.99. Former...
THE FIRST WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair challenged Damage CTRL to end their rivalry at Wargames during tonight's Monday Night Raw, sparking a brawl that saw Nikki Cross attack and align with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, laying out Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. At the end of the segment,...
AEW FULL GEAR ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT SET FOR THIS WEEK'S DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE BROADCASTS AND MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA from the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best...
FIRST MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR TONIGHT'S WWE RAW
WWE announced this afternoon that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will hold an Open Challenge on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw.
WWE CROWN JEWEL VIDEOS, INCLUDING LOGAN PAUL'S VIDEO FROM THE TOP TURNBUCKLE
It’s time for WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) A hobbled Brock Lesnar takes Bobby Lashley to Suplex City: WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) Bobby Lashley failed at Crown Jewel: Crown Jewel Exclusive, Nov. 5, 2022. Asuka & Alexa Bliss send Damage CTRL flying from the ring: WWE...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. If anyone is attending, we...
NEW WWE 24/7 CHAMPION CROWNED
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Unlike most 24/7 title defense segments that end up reverting with a win putting the belt back on the previous champion, this was not presented as a comedy deal. Instead, it was...
POST-SHOW WWE CROWN JEWEL NOTES: LOGAN PAUL BANGED UP & MORE
We are told that WWE management was really happy with today's Crown Jewel PPV. Logan Paul got pretty banged up on his dive from the top rope through the table on Roman Reigns, although exactly what and how bad he is hurt we haven't confirmed yet. Everyone was praising Paul's work and poise backstage after the match. Drew Gulak and Shane Helms worked a lot with Paul leading up to the bout in Puerto Rico.
JAKE PAUL-WWE UPDATE
For those who have asked whether there are any plans for Jake Paul, who has evolved into a major draw for boxing, to do more with WWE following Crown Jewel, PWInsider.com is told that while there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right.
PRO WRESTLING GUERRILLA RETURNING TO LOS ANGELES TONIGHT WITH 'DINK'
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will return tonight to The Globe Theater in Los Angeles for DINK, named in honor of a well known PWG fan, Alan "Dink" Denkenson, who recently passed away:. *PWG Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. *Aramis & Bandido &...
YOUNG ROCK SEASON THREE PREMIERE AUDIENCE IS...
11/4/2022 - 1,811,00.
WRESTLEPRO TO STREAM 100th EVENT FOR FREE THIS SATURDAY
New Jersey's WrestlePro will be presenting their 100th ever event this Saturday 11/12 in Rahway, NJ at the Rahway Rec Center. The promotion, in honor of their 100th event, made he decision this afternoon to stream the event live on their official Facebook Page as a thank you to the audience. The updated lineup for the event will feature:
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary audience for the 11/4 edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX was 1,970,000, according to SpoilerTV.com.
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions...
NICK ALDIS LEAVING NWA
Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced in an Instagram subscriber video tonight that he had given notice to the National Wrestling Alliance. Aldis, 36 years old, is slated to perform at next week's NWA Hard Times 3 PPV next week in New Orleans. As PWInsider.com reported back in July there...
