Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Star UFO appeared to 'mimic' Pennsylvania witness's actionsRoger MarshPenn Run, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon hosts Central Catholic in WPIAL 6A football playoffs
Less than three weeks away from Thanksgiving and Bob Palko is already counting his blessings. After a 2-5 start, his Mt. Lebanon football team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. The Blue Devils (5-5) will host Central Catholic (6-4) at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the first round of the Class...
westmorelandsports.com
Mount Pleasant falls just short in WPIAL girls soccer final
In pursuit of the first WPIAL championship in team history, Mount Pleasant Area girls soccer fell to fifth-seeded Avonworth 2-1 at Highmark Stadium in Station Square on Saturday. Although the No. 2 Vikings scored just minutes into the match, the Antelopes recorded the final two goals, both by Fiona Mahan,...
Report: Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early
The Pitt Panthers will have a new quarterback on their roster soon.
After a long, hard road, Parker Stewart returns to Pitt — where it all began
Parker Stewart’s early college basketball career was marked by more off-court tragedy and on-court defeat than seems fair for any young man to endure. He was talented enough to play for Pitt and Indiana in two high-profile, power conferences, but when he was confronted with his final season of eligibility this year, he opted for a greater cause.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin focuses on youth football players to build program’s foundation
On a cold February night, the high school cafeteria at Norwin buzzed with voices of youngsters who represented the future of varsity football at the school. Dozens of bright-eyed players who one day will carry the football, block and tackle and sacrifice for one another as members of the Knights, gathered for a unique occasion: the first Norwin Football Signing Event.
New cast of characters earns more championship gold for North Allegheny cross country
North Allegheny swept the big-school WPIAL cross country team titles this fall for the fifth year in a row, adding two more banners to a long list of league championships. But coach John Neff points to another list that’s also remarkably long — the number of runners who’ve worn a Tigers uniform in those races. Nineteen boys and 18 girls have run for North Allegheny in the WPIAL meet over the past five years.
nittanysportsnow.com
Catch of the Year? Twitter Reacts to PSU TE Brenton Strange’s Play
Brenton Strange might have just had the catch of the year. Here’s the play, and how Twitter reacted to it. Penn State leads Indiana, 31-7, in the third quarter.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
3 adults face charges for endangering welfare of 2 young boys in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three adults are facing more than a dozen felony charges in total after court documents show they endangered the welfare of two boys. Police say it happened at a home along Gardenia Drive in Penn Hills. Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s typically a quiet neighborhood,...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
Police: 2 juveniles shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police say. Police and medics were sent to Elmore Street at around 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a male suffering from a graze wound to the head on Reed Street and another male shot in the hand and leg.
Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
Daycation: Smicksburg offers a rural retreat 60 miles from Pittsburgh
Unplug and unwind with a rural road trip retreat to Amish country in Indiana County. A daycation to Smicksburg offers a glimpse into a large Amish population living a simpler, agricultural lifestyle rich in their religious beliefs. More than 300 Amish families reside in the Smicksburg area, co-existing among those...
pghcitypaper.com
Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project
Construction is underway on one of the largest solar projects in Western Pennsylvania. The Gaucho Solar Project is a new, 20-megawatt solar farm near Pittsburgh International Airport. The project will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next 20 years. The Gaucho Solar project will include about 55,000...
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
Salem woman killed in Route 22 crash
A Salem woman was killed Friday morning in crash on Route 22 in Salem when her vehicle was hit by a flatbed tractor trailer carrying a concrete beam, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The victim, Sandy L. Jones, 79, of Old William Penn Highway, died of blunt force...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The annual Holiday Market is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier. The market features holiday-themed items and other merchandise handcrafted by dozens of area vendors. Food and beverages will be available. For more information,...
Comments / 0