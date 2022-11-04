Read full article on original website
OKX Chain adds Meson Network as infrastructure network partner
OKC, or OKX Chain, has added a substantial benefit to Web3-based projects. The L1 based on Cosmos has formed a partnership with Meson Network, which will now serve as its infrastructure network partner. Through the integration, the Web3 projects will be able to transmit their data through a completely decentralized network.
VeChain powers the supply chain: Is it worth investing in VET?
Major corporations use VeChain because it helps to make supply chain management easier by creating a tracking system that detects fraud and other discrepancies in the supply chain. It provides a unique identity to track the product at every stage of the supply chain. It alerts the owner to verify the process if it detects any discrepancies or abnormalities. It also helps the consumers to verify the purchase to avoid fraud in the business.
The Web3Souls Hackathon in the Metaverse
From November 28 to December 5, the Web3Souls Hackathon will be held in the Metaverse. Its participants will get hands-on experience with the Decentralized Society Concept (DeSoc). About the Web3Souls Hackathon. This is an online hackathon dedicated to creating DeSoc projects, which will take place in the Metaverse. The event...
NTT DOCOMO and Astar Network to jointly promote Web3
NTT DOCOMO and the Astar Foundation have joined forces to promote the upcoming Web3 environment. The goal is to implement a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) project to address societal problems.. Both organizations have agreed to broadly promote Web3 and have inked a basic distribution pact. In addition to a wide...
Upsolver SQLake Makes Building a Pipeline for Data in Motion as Easy as Writing a SQL Query
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Upsolver, the company dedicated to making data in motion accessible to every data practitioner, today announced the general availability of SQLake. The new service provides a SQL-based, self-orchestrating data pipeline platform that ingests and combines real-time events with batch data sources for up-to-the-minute analytics. It is available at a new ground-breaking price of $99 per TB ingested, with no charge for transformation processing, and no minimum commitment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005857/en/ Upsolver SQLake lets you build data pipelines that unify streaming and batch data. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TRON fails to attract buyers; Will TRX consolidation end?
TRON is a content-sharing platform developed by TRON Foundation, a Singapore-based nonprofit organization. It is a peer-to-peer technology that provides a massive opportunity for content creators as well as consumers to enjoy the platform without censorship. TRX is the native coin of the platform, which is used to pay gas...
SBF vows ‘customers are protected’ as FTX CEO announces shock surrender to Binance
The jaw-dropping deal comes after days of uneasy speculation about FTX's solvency.
Sepana raises $10 million round funding by Hack VC & Pitango First
A decentralized web search startup Sepana announced today that it had raised a $10 million funding round supported by Hack VC and Pitango First. Balaji Srinivasan, Lattice Capital, and others also took part in the startup round, but Sepana refused to share its valuation. Daniel and David Keyes, founders of...
MarketAcross to join Benzinga’s Future of crypto Summit as Global Media Partner
MarketAcross, the premier blockchain PR and marketing firm, is the official global media partner for the Future of Crypto conference, organized by Benzinga. The event is a new Benzinga initiative that wants to focus on the broader cryptocurrency industry, including DeFi and NFTs. With the strategic partnership, MarketAcross can leverage...
Dogeliens is driving crypto adoption through innovative solutions like the Sandbox and Algorand
Dogeliens (DOGET) is the new cryptocurrency token making the rounds as the next crypto project to bring era-defining technologies to the forefront of the metaverse. The metaverse is the new frontier for social and professional interaction in this digital age. The metaverse will enhance work and play among digital natives and increase the earning power of its users through various passive income mechanisms.
Bybit Futures Grid Bots goes live & makes smart trade easy
Bybit has made the latest addition to its trading bot offering with Futures Grid Bots. Anyone who looks up to artificial intelligence and believes the technology to be the future for trading is surely in for a treat. Bybit’s Futures Grid Bots allow traders to execute orders 24/7 without manual intervention.
