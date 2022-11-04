Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
BTC, MATIC, BNB, and BLUNT: 4 Gladiators in the Crypto Arena
Cryptocurrencies have been gathering momentum recently. They are investment opportunity that isn’t controlled by a conventional financial institution or central authority. The cryptocurrency markets are looking up. Irrespective of the uncertainty, some cryptocurrencies have continued to stay competitive in the face of a bear market due to multiple exciting...
cryptonewsz.com
Why Polygon, Litecoin, and Snowfall Protocol are Gaining Attention!
There’s no question about it; cryptocurrencies are here to stay. In fact, they will only become more prevalent in the time to come. This is why now is a great chance to invest in Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). These three crypto coins have the potential to make their token holders very happy! Snowfall Protocol (SNW) shows the most promise out of the three tokens so far.
SBF vows ‘customers are protected’ as FTX CEO announces shock surrender to Binance
The jaw-dropping deal comes after days of uneasy speculation about FTX's solvency.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin continues to decline; Is it worth buying in 2022?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency based on the market cap with a hard cap on coin circulation, which makes it one of the most popular digital assets in the world. From the USA to Australia, crypto enthusiasts love to treat it as an asset. Still, after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade, many...
cryptonewsz.com
Hottest crypto for 2023: Cardano, Avalanche, BudBlockz
The advent of blockchain is more of a blessing to the 21st century. While the traditional banking system suffered significant challenges, cryptocurrency is obsessed with delivering efficient banking with smarter technology. Blockchain technology had diversified its usage just when we thought cryptocurrency was only for monetary transactions. With blockchain, fast, transparent, and secured transactions are guaranteed. The Decentralized Finance system of transactions has led to the multiplication of other useful cryptocurrencies in the digital market.
Crypto exchange Binance plans to acquire major rival FTX
WASHINGTON/LONDON Nov 8 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday.
cryptonewsz.com
Cronos on recovery mode: Can CRO cross the $0.15 mark?
At the time of writing this post, CRO was trading around $0.122, which is a strong resistance for the short term. We do not think it is an ideal time to buy around the upper Bollinger Bands. If the CRO price does not break the resistance, it will come down to the level of $0.1, and that could be an ideal time to buy for the long term.
cryptonewsz.com
Investors are waiting for a rally after the breakout in Chainlink
The biggest problem that the blockchain industry faced was its inability to interact with real-world data. It only works in on-chain technologies, increasing the risk of wrong data and manipulation. Chainlink aims to solve this problem with a network that combines on-chain and off-chain data outside the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem.
cryptonewsz.com
Bybit Futures Grid Bots goes live & makes smart trade easy
Bybit has made the latest addition to its trading bot offering with Futures Grid Bots. Anyone who looks up to artificial intelligence and believes the technology to be the future for trading is surely in for a treat. Bybit’s Futures Grid Bots allow traders to execute orders 24/7 without manual intervention.
Stock Rise on Wall Street Ahead of Election, Inflation Data
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession.The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 487 points, or 1.5% to 33,314 and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.15% from 4.22% late Monday.The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. A divided government would...
cryptonewsz.com
Price Prediction: Orbeon (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Aptos (APT)
Highly-anticipated Aptos was under downward pressure from the bears after the tokenomics backlash. The community was unhappy that the devs gave almost half the tokens to themselves. Polygon is riding the wave of its partnership with Meta, pumping 20% since the deal. However, traders disagree on where its price will...
cryptonewsz.com
VT Markets adds diversity with bond CFDs
VT Markets announced that it had added 7 bond CFDs to its offerings. However, this gives traders a chance to gain exposure to more global markets and diversify their portfolios. The newly added bond CFDs are from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. These include Euro-Bond Futures, UK Long Gilt Futures, and Treasury Bond Futures.
cryptonewsz.com
TRON fails to attract buyers; Will TRX consolidation end?
TRON is a content-sharing platform developed by TRON Foundation, a Singapore-based nonprofit organization. It is a peer-to-peer technology that provides a massive opportunity for content creators as well as consumers to enjoy the platform without censorship. TRX is the native coin of the platform, which is used to pay gas...
cryptonewsz.com
VeChain powers the supply chain: Is it worth investing in VET?
Major corporations use VeChain because it helps to make supply chain management easier by creating a tracking system that detects fraud and other discrepancies in the supply chain. It provides a unique identity to track the product at every stage of the supply chain. It alerts the owner to verify the process if it detects any discrepancies or abnormalities. It also helps the consumers to verify the purchase to avoid fraud in the business.
cryptonewsz.com
Coinplay Review 2022: Is It a Legit Gambling Site?
Coinplay is a legitimate platform for crypto gambling and betting. The Coinplay operator accepts more than 40 crypto coins for deposits and withdrawals and for wagering on sports, esports, and live casinos. Both experienced bettors and newbies can easily begin gambling because of the convenient, user-friendly interface. All new customers are eligible for a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 5,000 USD on their initial deposit. Another fantastic perk for anyone who enjoys betting and gambling is cashback. However, read our Coinplay review further and know about the site in detail.
cryptonewsz.com
Nigerian Naira Fiat Gateway joins Binance
Binance, a worldwide recognised cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of a fiat gateway for the Nigerian Naira, often known as NGN. As part of Binance’s purpose, the addition seeks to increase the adoption and accessibility of cryptocurrencies. Users can now connect their Binance wallets to the platform to deposit and withdraw funds.
cryptonewsz.com
USM.World partners with Helio for easy earning yield on HAY
USM.The world is very pleased and takes immense pleasure in making their declaration of partnering with Helio Protocol. This joining of hands between the two prime entities has been carried out with the aim and intention of making it into an absolute, mutually beneficial merger in every way possible. Incidentally, USM.World, whose conventional token happens to be $RACA, is the parent company of the 3D metaverse-oriented United States of Mars (USM).
cryptonewsz.com
Sepana raises $10 million round funding by Hack VC & Pitango First
A decentralized web search startup Sepana announced today that it had raised a $10 million funding round supported by Hack VC and Pitango First. Balaji Srinivasan, Lattice Capital, and others also took part in the startup round, but Sepana refused to share its valuation. Daniel and David Keyes, founders of...
cryptonewsz.com
NTT DOCOMO and Astar Network to jointly promote Web3
NTT DOCOMO and the Astar Foundation have joined forces to promote the upcoming Web3 environment. The goal is to implement a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) project to address societal problems.. Both organizations have agreed to broadly promote Web3 and have inked a basic distribution pact. In addition to a wide...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance liquidates all existing FTT in their possession
In one of the tweets, Binance mentioned that they had recently obtained approximately $2.1 billion USD, equivalent to cash ($BUSD and $FTT). This occurrence occurred because of Binance’s move to withdraw from FTX equity, which they had carried out sometime during the year. Along with that, and as per...
Comments / 0