Bitcoin continues to decline; Is it worth buying in 2022?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency based on the market cap with a hard cap on coin circulation, which makes it one of the most popular digital assets in the world. From the USA to Australia, crypto enthusiasts love to treat it as an asset. Still, after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade, many...
Investors are waiting for a rally after the breakout in Chainlink
The biggest problem that the blockchain industry faced was its inability to interact with real-world data. It only works in on-chain technologies, increasing the risk of wrong data and manipulation. Chainlink aims to solve this problem with a network that combines on-chain and off-chain data outside the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem.
SBF vows ‘customers are protected’ as FTX CEO announces shock surrender to Binance
The jaw-dropping deal comes after days of uneasy speculation about FTX's solvency.
Crypto exchange Binance plans to acquire major rival FTX
WASHINGTON/LONDON Nov 8 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday.
Stock rise on Wall Street ahead of election, inflation data
Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession.
Coinplay Review 2022: Is It a Legit Gambling Site?
Coinplay is a legitimate platform for crypto gambling and betting. The Coinplay operator accepts more than 40 crypto coins for deposits and withdrawals and for wagering on sports, esports, and live casinos. Both experienced bettors and newbies can easily begin gambling because of the convenient, user-friendly interface. All new customers are eligible for a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 5,000 USD on their initial deposit. Another fantastic perk for anyone who enjoys betting and gambling is cashback. However, read our Coinplay review further and know about the site in detail.
Dogeliens is driving crypto adoption through innovative solutions like the Sandbox and Algorand
Dogeliens (DOGET) is the new cryptocurrency token making the rounds as the next crypto project to bring era-defining technologies to the forefront of the metaverse. The metaverse is the new frontier for social and professional interaction in this digital age. The metaverse will enhance work and play among digital natives and increase the earning power of its users through various passive income mechanisms.
VeChain powers the supply chain: Is it worth investing in VET?
Major corporations use VeChain because it helps to make supply chain management easier by creating a tracking system that detects fraud and other discrepancies in the supply chain. It provides a unique identity to track the product at every stage of the supply chain. It alerts the owner to verify the process if it detects any discrepancies or abnormalities. It also helps the consumers to verify the purchase to avoid fraud in the business.
BTC, MATIC, BNB, and BLUNT: 4 Gladiators in the Crypto Arena
Cryptocurrencies have been gathering momentum recently. They are investment opportunity that isn’t controlled by a conventional financial institution or central authority. The cryptocurrency markets are looking up. Irrespective of the uncertainty, some cryptocurrencies have continued to stay competitive in the face of a bear market due to multiple exciting...
USM.World partners with Helio for easy earning yield on HAY
USM.The world is very pleased and takes immense pleasure in making their declaration of partnering with Helio Protocol. This joining of hands between the two prime entities has been carried out with the aim and intention of making it into an absolute, mutually beneficial merger in every way possible. Incidentally, USM.World, whose conventional token happens to be $RACA, is the parent company of the 3D metaverse-oriented United States of Mars (USM).
NTT DOCOMO and Astar Network to jointly promote Web3
NTT DOCOMO and the Astar Foundation have joined forces to promote the upcoming Web3 environment. The goal is to implement a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) project to address societal problems.. Both organizations have agreed to broadly promote Web3 and have inked a basic distribution pact. In addition to a wide...
Nigerian Naira Fiat Gateway joins Binance
Binance, a worldwide recognised cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of a fiat gateway for the Nigerian Naira, often known as NGN. As part of Binance’s purpose, the addition seeks to increase the adoption and accessibility of cryptocurrencies. Users can now connect their Binance wallets to the platform to deposit and withdraw funds.
Price Prediction: Orbeon (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Aptos (APT)
Highly-anticipated Aptos was under downward pressure from the bears after the tokenomics backlash. The community was unhappy that the devs gave almost half the tokens to themselves. Polygon is riding the wave of its partnership with Meta, pumping 20% since the deal. However, traders disagree on where its price will...
EU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), warning the deal may hurt competition.
OKX Chain adds Meson Network as infrastructure network partner
OKC, or OKX Chain, has added a substantial benefit to Web3-based projects. The L1 based on Cosmos has formed a partnership with Meson Network, which will now serve as its infrastructure network partner. Through the integration, the Web3 projects will be able to transmit their data through a completely decentralized network.
Sepana raises $10 million round funding by Hack VC & Pitango First
A decentralized web search startup Sepana announced today that it had raised a $10 million funding round supported by Hack VC and Pitango First. Balaji Srinivasan, Lattice Capital, and others also took part in the startup round, but Sepana refused to share its valuation. Daniel and David Keyes, founders of...
Binance liquidates all existing FTT in their possession
In one of the tweets, Binance mentioned that they had recently obtained approximately $2.1 billion USD, equivalent to cash ($BUSD and $FTT). This occurrence occurred because of Binance’s move to withdraw from FTX equity, which they had carried out sometime during the year. Along with that, and as per...
The Web3Souls Hackathon in the Metaverse
From November 28 to December 5, the Web3Souls Hackathon will be held in the Metaverse. Its participants will get hands-on experience with the Decentralized Society Concept (DeSoc). About the Web3Souls Hackathon. This is an online hackathon dedicated to creating DeSoc projects, which will take place in the Metaverse. The event...
Versify goes live on polygon & eases the digital collectible process
A blockchain-based Software-as-a-Service(SaaS) platform Versify has launched digital collectibles loyalty solutions using the Polygon network. This collaboration enables web3 projects to onboard web2 brands to let customers experience the immense potential of web3. Versify’s foresighted, easy-to-use platform helps small and medium-sized businesses enter Web3’s wide range by generating scaleable exclusive...
2 dull meme coins and 1 hissterical one: Dogechain, Dogelon Mars, and Big Eyes Coin
Meme coins are supposed to be a bit of lighthearted fun that mock serious cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). However, these days, meme tokens are anything but fun. In the words of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, even Dogecoin can “No longer make me laugh.” Citing “spam advertising,”...
