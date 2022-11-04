Read full article on original website
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. If anyone is attending, we...
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
NWA SUSPENDS NICK ALDIS, EXCLUSIVE COMMENTS FROM COO JOE GALLI
The National Wrestling Alliance issued the following statement to PWInsider.com in the wake of former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announcing on his Instagram that he had given notice to the company and was not happy with the current product:. NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis. Pursuant to...
SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP COMMENCES FRIDAY, WOMEN'S TAG TITLES ON THE LINE TOMORROW ON WWE NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping, WWE has a busy broadcast schedule this week. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion...
NICK ALDIS LEAVING NWA
Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced in an Instagram subscriber video tonight that he had given notice to the National Wrestling Alliance. Aldis, 36 years old, is slated to perform at next week's NWA Hard Times 3 PPV next week in New Orleans. As PWInsider.com reported back in July there...
PRO WRESTLING GUERRILLA RETURNING TO LOS ANGELES TONIGHT WITH 'DINK'
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will return tonight to The Globe Theater in Los Angeles for DINK, named in honor of a well known PWG fan, Alan "Dink" Denkenson, who recently passed away:. *PWG Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. *Aramis & Bandido &...
JAKE PAUL-WWE UPDATE
For those who have asked whether there are any plans for Jake Paul, who has evolved into a major draw for boxing, to do more with WWE following Crown Jewel, PWInsider.com is told that while there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right.
BY THE NUMBERS 662
This week, we welcome back MLW Fusion into the family. This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes, MLW Fusion was 75 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there...
NEW MATCH SET FOR TOMORROW'S WWE NXT
JD McDonagh vs. Axiom has been added to tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. *Five-minute challenge: Brutus Creed...
WWE STARS EXIT SAUDI ARABIA
For those who have asked, WWE's talents all left Saudi Arabia without any issues. Some flew private while others took group flights back to the United States, stopping in Paris or London along the way. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
TOP WWE STAR IN INDIA, TWO MORE STARS IN NIGERIA, TORRIE WILSON, CROWN JEWEL ON DVD AND MORE
Drew Mcintyre is in India this week for WWE, filming a project for Sony India We don't know anything more beyond that. WWE staff are currently in Nigeria as well to film material for a talent search series that would air locally in Africa. We are told Apollo Crews and Omos are there as part of that process. So, Omos 100% won't be appearing live on tonight's Raw.
NATALYA UNDERGOES SURGERY FOR BROKEN NOSE
WWE's Natalya revealed on Twitter that she underwent surgery to fix her broken nose:. The injury occurred on 10/28 so the surgery likely took place before her match with Shayna Baszler aired on 11/4 on FOX. There is no word how long Natalya may be out of action. If you...
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions...
MLW RETURN TO PHILLY ON SALE TOMORROW, FUSION TV PREVIEW FOR THURSDAY
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for MLW's return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for "Blood and Thunder 2023" on 1/7/23 at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RETURNING TO BROOKLYN, STEVE AUSTIN SHOPPING FOR SNEAKERS, ADAM PEARCE & MORE
WWE will present Monday Night Raw in NYC on Monday 2/13/22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. There are multiple LARGE WWE logos now on the building that will be the company's new Headquarters in Stamford, CT. There is zero way you can drive past it on I-95 in either direction and not see the logos.
MLW SAYS 'THANKS' TO SUPERFAN VLADIMIR ABOUZEIDE
MLW and New York City honors one of the greatest superfans in the history of pro wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
POLYNESIAN PRO WRESTLING TO BE SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its sixth episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled Polynesian: Wrestling's Island Dynasty. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Polynesian Pro Wrestling was formed by High Chief Peter Maivia, grandfather of Dwayne Johnson, and later run by his grandmother Lia, one of the first female wrestling promoters."
THE HEAD OF THE TABLE IS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, THE ROCK GETS OFFICIAL COOLER, SASHA IN MEXICO AND MORE
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being locally advertised for Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis. Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are slated to be at Friday's taping as well, likely for dark matches. Igloo has released an official WWE Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Playmate Cooler priced at $49.99. Former...
WWE CROWN JEWEL VIDEOS, INCLUDING LOGAN PAUL'S VIDEO FROM THE TOP TURNBUCKLE
It’s time for WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) A hobbled Brock Lesnar takes Bobby Lashley to Suplex City: WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) Bobby Lashley failed at Crown Jewel: Crown Jewel Exclusive, Nov. 5, 2022. Asuka & Alexa Bliss send Damage CTRL flying from the ring: WWE...
