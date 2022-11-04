ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER TICKETS FOR JANUARY ON SALE THIS MORNING

Tickets for the 1/7/23 MLW Blood and Thunder event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA will officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for the event are the following talents:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone. Jacob Fatu. Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW VIDEOS

Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV LINEUP FOR THIS SATURDAY IN NEW ORLEANS

The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA Tag Team Champions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Wrestling Insider

NICK JACKSON MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE ALL OUT AND MORE

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks made his first public appearance since the AEW All Out PPV at last night's Los Angeles Clippers game:. Jeff Hardy is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in Florida next Friday 11/18. Yahoo.com picked up the AEW-Bow Wow back and forth involving the hip hop...
FLORIDA STATE

