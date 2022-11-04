Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Bobby Harrison: Big economic development projects don’t always guarantee election wins
Gov. Tate Reeves stood proudly at a podium in the ornate Mississippi Capitol on Wednesday and boasted “it is a great day to be a Mississippian” after lawmakers approved his proposal to provide $246 million in incentives to lure a $2.5 billion aluminum mill creating 1,000 jobs to Lowndes County.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Candidate makes closing remarks
Wednesday will be a good day for us all. My annoying ads will be gone. There will be no runoff, at least for MS-37. We can start clearing the roadways of our trash. (The candidates are tired of looking at the signs too!) And best of all, there will be a good man, one or the other, representing us and trying his best to fill the shoes of a godly champion that we all love and miss.
