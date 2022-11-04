Read full article on original website
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn $17 an Hour Plus Benefits as a Care Coordinator for CareCentrix
CareCentrix, a health care company, is hiring a care coordinator to work from home full time. The starting pay is $17 per hour plus an incentive bonus opportunity. You will be providing information to patients, providers and clinical staff; managing requests for services; and collecting nonclinical information. You will escalate issues as needed.
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Prevalence of dementia in elderly people dropped in multi-year study
Story at a glance Between 2000 and 2016, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia among the nation’s elderly fell by 30 percent. Disparities based on race and sex also decreased throughout this time. However, researchers stress more needs to be done to close these gaps for good. The prevalence of dementia decreased from 12.2 percent in…
AviClear™ Now Broadly Available to US Physicians and Practitioners Upon National Launch
BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announces that AviClear is now broadly available to physicians and practitioners treating patients throughout North America. AviClear is the first and only energy device to be both FDA cleared and Health Canada approved for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne, with additional approval in Canada for acne scars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005473/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
9/11 health program users plagued with problems using new medical providers
A change in the companies managing health care for more than 118,000 people sickened by the 9/11 attacks has proven a nightmare for many enrolled in the program. Obtaining medicine and getting other treatment is difficult for people like ex-volunteer firefighter and Marine veteran Dan Moynihan, who spent a month working at Ground Zero. Toxins from the rubble and the surrounding area gave Moynihan recurrent cluster headaches that are sometimes called “suicide” headaches because they’re extremely painful and can land their sufferers in the hospital.
News-Medical.net
Pioneering artificial intelligence could ease winter pressures on hospitals
Pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) which automatically diagnoses lung diseases – such as tuberculosis and pneumonia – could ease winter pressures on hospitals, University of the West of Scotland researchers believe. Tuberculosis and pneumonia – potentially serious infections which mainly affect the lungs –often require a combination of different...
How to prevent missing person incidents for seniors living with dementia
People living with dementia are at risk of getting lost, and go missing every day in Canada. For example, in July, a person living with dementia went missing and was found by the police under a highway bridge more than 24 hours after he was last seen. But for some people, the outcome might be different. They might never return home, or in some cases never be found. This is a growing problem. Today, over 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, and this number is projected to triple by 2050. Recent research reported that the prevalence of missing person...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
Next Avenue
Transportation To Medical Appointments Can Be Tricky For Solo Agers
There are local organizations that offer rides, but research and planning may be required. When I had to reschedule my routine colonoscopy from March of this year to the next available date in July, I'd already had to reprogram it twice due to the pandemic and a change in my doctor's schedule. However, in March, it was because I didn't have someone I knew to sign me out when I left the hospital.
sippycupmom.com
How Do Senior Nurse Practitioners Mentor Their Trainees?
In the US, senior nurse practitioners are an essential part of the healthcare system, working with patients and helping to train the next generation of nurses. Moreover, as a nurse practitioner, you play a vital role in mentoring your trainees. It involves providing guidance and support as they learn to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, senior nurse practitioners need strong leadership skills to motivate their trainees and ensure they continue to want to work in the healthcare industry. As mentors, senior nurse practitioners must provide clear and constructive feedback, so trainees know how to improve their performance. The question then becomes, how can senior nurse practitioners adequately mentor their trainees?
newsymom.com
The earlier, the better? Three important conditions for early intervention and prevention
Which aspects increase chances of success when considering the development and implementation of youth policy. Below we describe three important conditions:. Prevention or early intervention, when problems are still mild, is in the benefit of the child and family. Prevention programs can enhance children’s interpersonal, problem solving and cognitive competences, relations with adults and peers, school achievement, and reduce problem behavior. Starting early, can prevent worsening of problems that can cause harm to the child and family. Especially family healthcare, which includes for instance regular health check-ups and vaccinations for young children, but also screening of children’s development supports healthy development of children. It supports parents in taking decisions that will benefit their children, such as healthy food choices when a child is at risk of obesity.
physiciansweekly.com
Improving Wound Care Outcomes with a Patient Navigation Model
In order to facilitate interprofessional team assessments of patients with complicated wounds during COVID-19 as a procedure for quality improvement, a blended format model was inspired to be created by researchers. Patients were questioned in their homes during clinical evaluations with the main nurse and members of their circle of...
People behind bars are a lot sicker. New efforts aim to help
Compared to the rest of the world and compared to earlier generations, vast numbers of Americans are behind bars. And, by many measures, those people are far sicker than most others, several health professionals who are trying to address the issue said Monday. With a 500% increase over the past...
Health Care — COVID tests, treatments could soon cost you
🚫 There shouldn’t be a need to say this, but do not lick toads, especially the poisonous ones. The National Park Service is asking that everyone “please refrain from licking” anything they come across in national parks. In health news, the federal government will soon stop...
Sen. Roy Blunt 'will be greatly missed' for his work with Alzheimer's, dementia
After 12 years representing Missouri in the U.S. Senate, Roy Blunt is stepping down, but not without leaving an indelible mark on health care. “He’s been a fantastic supporter of all of the appropriations requests as well as some of the legislation we’ve championed. He’s going to be greatly missed by obviously the state of Missouri, but nationally by lots of folks inside the mental health community as well as in the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Jerry Dowell, VP of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter.
physiciansweekly.com
Overactive Bladder and Unmet Social Needs
The potential role of social determinants in explaining the connections between socioeconomic situations and health is attracting much attention. Having an overactive bladder is a significant problem for public health in the United States. The purpose of this big cross-sectional study was to examine the possible association between an overactive bladder and social isolation. Adults from the local community were polled via online surveys on their health, lifestyle, and social requirements. The relationship between an overactive bladder and various unfulfilled social demands was analyzed using multivariate logistic regression. The mean±standard deviation for the age of the 3,617 individuals was 47.9 ±17.3 years. Females made up the largest demographic at 77.6%, with White non-Hispanics making up 83.5%. Out of 1,391 individuals, 38.5% were diagnosed with overactive bladder. Lack of social support, housing insecurity, food insecurity, utility worries, transportation issues, missed medical visits, the need for legal assistance, relationship strain, and concerns over bathroom access and plumbing were all linked to the existence of an overactive bladder. All correlations between overactive bladder and social needs persisted after controlling for several factors in a multivariate analysis. This study found that patients with overactive bladder also had multiple unmet social needs, which may have important implications for the treatment of these patients. Consideration of these unmet social needs of patients is crucial, since bringing them to light and attempting to meet them may enhance the care of people with overactive bladder.
