Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In Indianapolis
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In December
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Enjoy A Magical Indoor Train Ride & Visit With Santa At This Indiana Museum
You better watch out you better not cry you better not pout because Santa Claus is coming to Indiana and he's arriving by train with all his reindeer. Between Indiana and Kentucky, there is an abundance of places you can take a holiday train ride outside. How about catching a ride with Santa indoors out of the cold? Doesn't that sound much better?!
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
myfoxzone.com
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
korncountry.com
Holiday events set for Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of events for all ages next month during this year’s holiday season. The festivities kick off at the Greenwood Community Center on December 2 with KiD CiTY Christmas and the Amphitheater Lighted Trail. Attendees are invited to take a train ride, watch a holiday movie, enjoy refreshments, and take a photo with Santa. Tickets are now on sale online or at the Greenwood Community Center.
WTHR
Queen of Free's early Thanksgiving shopping guide
INDIANAPOLIS — With Halloween in the rearview mirror, you probably need to be thinking ahead to Thanksgiving now, according to Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free. On 13Sunrise and in her weekly blog, Lowe cited analysts who are anticipating turkeys costing 73% more this year due to both inflation and a bird flu outbreak. "You need to begin shopping early to keep Thanksgiving from becoming more of a beast than a blessing," she said.
readthereporter.com
Wild & windy Westfield weekend
According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept....
Indiana Daily Student
Kirkwood Candle Bar open for Bloomington residents to make personalized candles
Marcy and Carl Cook, the owners of EllieMae’s Boutique on Kirkwood Avenue, decided to open a custom candle bar just two weeks ago. The soft opening of Kirkwood Candle Bar was Friday, Nov. 4 and its grand opening was Saturday, Nov. 5. The owners were able to make Kirkwood...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Full lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Check out these amazing pictures take by our friend and photographer John. The full moon happens at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday. If you are interested in viewing the total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning, we are forecasting some clouds but there will also be some clear time to see it.
bdspotlight.com
Plenty of holiday events on schedules in Indy
As the holiday season approaches, you might be searching for things to do with family and friends. Indianapolis and surrounding areas are full of fun holiday-themed events, and these are some of the best ones. At the Indianapolis Zoo, a featured event called Christmas at the Zoo lasts from November...
Current Publishing
New practice a ‘leap of faith’ for Carmel doctor
Dr. Holly Smith’s family medicine practice follows the circle of life. “I take care of newborns all the way up through the end of life,” Smith said. “I do a little bit of early pregnancy care, but I don’t do full obstetrics or anything like that anymore.”
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms
INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Person shot at McDonald's at 38th and Keystone
A person was shot Monday afternoon at a McDonald's at 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire, firefighter slightly injured
INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine was displaced Saturday afternoon by a fire at their east Indianapolis home. Heavy fire broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane, between East Raymond Street and Brookville Road, at around 1:45 p.m. The fire forced the family to...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Ready or not, here comes the cold!
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a fan of the streak of mild November air, you better enjoy every bit of the next four days. Confidence is very high on our first significant pattern change arriving next weekend and delivering our coldest temperatures in over 7.5 months. However, before a cold...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kokomo, IN USA
I’m late in posting this. I was walking out of the bank and saw the ribbon in a plant. When I picked it up, I realized it was attached to the heart. Some friends have been talking about the hearts; they are jealous I found one!!
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
