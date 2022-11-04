INDIANAPOLIS — With Halloween in the rearview mirror, you probably need to be thinking ahead to Thanksgiving now, according to Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free. On 13Sunrise and in her weekly blog, Lowe cited analysts who are anticipating turkeys costing 73% more this year due to both inflation and a bird flu outbreak. "You need to begin shopping early to keep Thanksgiving from becoming more of a beast than a blessing," she said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO