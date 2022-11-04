Read full article on original website
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot
Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. Monday night's Powerball jackpot ballooned to a historic $1.9 billion. Rockford's historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. Illinois governor candidates make stops...
Blood drives offer veterans another chance to serve
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Bank held donation drives at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts in Freeport and Oregon on Monday. In Freeport, the blood drive coincided with the post’s 100th-anniversary celebration. This is the second year that the blood drives were held in the same week as Veterans Day, […]
Road closures to begin this week on Broadway, 20th Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city’s Water Division will begin work this week in Rockford. Starting Tuesday, November 8, manhole repairs will begin in the 3400 block of Broadway and the 2000 block of 20th Street. Broadway will be reduced to one between Eastgate Pkwy and Ohio Pkwy for...
Quarterfinal round playoff times set for Rockford area football teams
(ROCKFORD, Ill.) –The kickoff times are set for our local football teams for the third round of the IHSA playoff this Saturday. Football Playoffs Round 3 (Quarterfinals)6A#2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 12, 5:00 pm(Winner vs. 8 Niles (Notre Dame) (8-3) at #4 Chicago (St. […]
Amazon has some competition
Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with faster shipping times and streaming deals. Amazon has some competition. Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with...
One Of The Greatest Broadway Shows Ever Is Coming To Rockford This Week
Let's be honest, Zac Efron really set the bar high in the movie Hairspray. Even though the movie premiered in 2007, the Broadway musical has been running since 2002. And guess what you Theater geeks? Hairspray The Musical is making its way to Rockford in just a few days! You know I will be there, along with my best friend Megan and 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore.
Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood
The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
RockfordScanner.com : Another Rollover In Rockford Tonight
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Jolly Ole Saint Nick Will Make His Exciting Return to Rockford in 2 Weeks
As soon as the calendar flips to November we get bombarded with Christmas stuff. Christmas commercials, Christmas music, Christmas events, they have all already started, and honestly, I don't mind it one bit. I absolutely adore everything about the holiday season, and as a parent with two young children, I'd...
Darren Bailey makes campaign stop in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, made a stop in the stateline Sunday. Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, his running mate, held a rally at Roscoe’s Bootcamp Academy. They discussed issues in the state and the Rockford region ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub, […]
Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Forreston races to round three after convincing win over Chicago Hope
FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Forreston Cardinals hosted Chicago Hope Saturday afternoon in a 1A matchup. The Cardinals had no problem winning this one. 44-16 the final, and they are on to round three against Dakota. For highlights watch the media player above.
Popular Illinois Pumpkin Launch Features Giant 400 Pound Catapult
Before you toss that squishy rotting pumpkin into the garbage, keep it outside until this weekend, then bag it up and bring it to this very popular family event. Not one child (or adult for that matter) should pass up the opportunity to have some big fun launching their pumpkins from high in the air and smashing them into pieces.
The City of Sterling offering a new program just in time for the holidays
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays. The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill. “You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling...
Forreston, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Rockford Scanner Paranormal Files: Another Alleged Haunted House in Machesney Park
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rockford approves Barber Colman zoning changes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. City council members unanimously agreed Monday night to make zoning changes for the project. The City has owned the former industrial site for 20 years. A purchase agreement is in place with Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Company. A […]
IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School
An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
