Rockford, IL

Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. Monday night's Powerball jackpot ballooned to a historic $1.9 billion. Rockford's historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. Illinois governor candidates make stops...
ROCKFORD, IL
Blood drives offer veterans another chance to serve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Bank held donation drives at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts in Freeport and Oregon on Monday. In Freeport, the blood drive coincided with the post’s 100th-anniversary celebration. This is the second year that the blood drives were held in the same week as Veterans Day, […]
FREEPORT, IL
Quarterfinal round playoff times set for Rockford area football teams

(ROCKFORD, Ill.) –The kickoff times are set for our local football teams for the third round of the IHSA playoff this Saturday.                         Football Playoffs Round 3 (Quarterfinals)6A#2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 12, 5:00 pm(Winner vs. 8 Niles (Notre Dame) (8-3) at #4 Chicago (St. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Amazon has some competition

Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with faster shipping times and streaming deals. Amazon has some competition. Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with...
ROCKFORD, IL
One Of The Greatest Broadway Shows Ever Is Coming To Rockford This Week

Let's be honest, Zac Efron really set the bar high in the movie Hairspray. Even though the movie premiered in 2007, the Broadway musical has been running since 2002. And guess what you Theater geeks? Hairspray The Musical is making its way to Rockford in just a few days! You know I will be there, along with my best friend Megan and 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore.
ROCKFORD, IL
Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood

The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
LOVES PARK, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Another Rollover In Rockford Tonight

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Darren Bailey makes campaign stop in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, made a stop in the stateline Sunday. Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, his running mate, held a rally at Roscoe’s Bootcamp Academy. They discussed issues in the state and the Rockford region ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub, […]
ROSCOE, IL
Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
LOVES PARK, IL
Popular Illinois Pumpkin Launch Features Giant 400 Pound Catapult

Before you toss that squishy rotting pumpkin into the garbage, keep it outside until this weekend, then bag it up and bring it to this very popular family event. Not one child (or adult for that matter) should pass up the opportunity to have some big fun launching their pumpkins from high in the air and smashing them into pieces.
ROCKFORD, IL
Forreston, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FORRESTON, IL
Rockford approves Barber Colman zoning changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. City council members unanimously agreed Monday night to make zoning changes for the project. The City has owned the former industrial site for 20 years. A purchase agreement is in place with Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Company. A […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School

An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
ILLINOIS STATE
Rockford, IL
