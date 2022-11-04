ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M02YV_0iyhE6rr00

( KTLA ) — If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money.

The tax agency announced , in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.

The people who may have received the letters were identified by the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. Typically, these individuals aren’t required to file their taxes since they have very low incomes.

The IRS announced that certain Americans can still claim money for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit , and the Earned Income Tax Credit .

Taxpayers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Free File to claim their benefits. The no-charge software is available on the IRS website until the mid-November deadline.

The tax agency said that people who believe they are eligible for these benefits but haven’t filed a 2021 tax return could do so on the Child Tax Credit website.

Many Americans received stimulus payments to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. The IRS relied on tax returns to determine which people qualified and where to send the payments, but the IRS said millions of Americans also didn’t receive these payments.

These letters are similar to ones sent out in September 2020 that encouraged non-filers to submit a tax return to qualify for the first stimulus payment, officially known as the Economic Impact Payment.

Make sure to double-check your mail, so you don’t miss out on these payments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Trump, Biden wage proxy 2024 fight over midterm elections

It’s a Biden vs. Trump rematch, two years early. The final days of the 2022 midterm campaign are offering a foretaste of a likely 2024 White House campaign, with President Biden and former President Trump squaring off in a proxy battle. Biden has increasingly mentioned Trump in his stump speeches as he urges Americans to […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN News

2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
HOBART, IN
WGN News

Family and friends mourn loss of 7-year-old boy to stray bullet

CHICAGO — Family and friends gathered to support the family of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe, who was laid to rest at his funeral service Saturday afternoon. Akeem was washing his hands in the bathroom of his family’s Humboldt Park home when someone started shooting in a nearby alleyway when a stray bullet crashed through the home […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Biden in Joliet ahead of Midterm elections

JOLIET, Ill. — President Biden will be in Joliet Saturday morning at Jones Elementary School to campaign for Illinois Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s election. The White House says Biden will discuss lowering the cost of drug prescription, social security and Medicare. He told a group that he was feeling very good about democrat’c hcances in […]
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Semi driver hurt after tire flies through windshield on Stevenson

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was hurt after a tire flew through their windshield on the Stevenson Friday afternoon. At around 3:25 p.m., police believe a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-55 near 1st Avenue. At the same time, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area. The Tahoe […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

WGN News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy