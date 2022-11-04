Read full article on original website
Related
There's a big surprise inside the Samsung Galaxy S23
One of the most famous names in smartphones isn't going to be in Samsung's best phones for 2023
Android 13 is presumably rolling out only to one Samsung Galaxy S10 model
Samsung is said to be rolling out One UI 5 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S10 Lite in December.
ZDNet
Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet
Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
daystech.org
Forget iPhone 14, Check These Black Friday Android Deals From Samsung, Pixel, Moto, OnePlus
The offers carry on rolling in, as we roll-up to Black Friday 2022, and we’ll carry on serving to you discover them. Yes, extra early Black Friday offers are actually surfacing, and this time of the cell persuasion. Check out these nice choices from Google, Motorola, Samsung, and extra…
daystech.org
Firmware News: Galaxy S22 Gets Android 13, OnePlus 10T Gets Software Update & More
Greetings and welcome again to this week’s firmware information roundup from Updato. If you’ve got been paying consideration, you are in all probability conscious that the OEM trade is swamped with Android 13. As a consequence, a number of smartphone producers have revealed their technique for coping with the brand new working system. So please keep alongside us and uncover all the things new completely.
makeuseof.com
NUU B20 5G: The Budget Phone That's a Pleasure to Use
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With a sleek and slim design, over a full day of battery life, a buttery smooth screen, great performance, and a stock Android experience, it’s incredibly hard to beat in the budget phone arena. I can see this phone stacking up against flagship devices over four times its price point. It’s not going to have all the super premium features of those more expensive phones, but the user experience is a delight (plus, there’s a headphone jack!)
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
makeuseof.com
How to Use GPT-3 in OpenAI Playground
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You don't need to be a software developer to try GPT-3, the famous language model that can write so well, that it can fool most people into thinking it's a human author. Public access is through OpenAI Playground, letting anyone try it out with three months of free credit.
Phone Arena
Samsung just made the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 better... in China
China is beyond a doubt the promised land for foldables. The vast majority of foldable smartphones rarely make it out of the borders of the country. Hence, Chinese users have many more options when it comes to choosing the perfect foldable than their Western peers. In Europe and the US,...
Android Authority
Android 13 is coming to a Galaxy S10 phone, but not the one you want
Samsung is testing Android 13 on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung released an update schedule for One UI 5. The release schedule reveals that the update will arrive for one Galaxy S10 device. The S10 phone getting the update will be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Among all the Samsung phones...
CNET
The Latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumor Shows Foldables Are the New Note
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only a few months old, but reports about what's in store for Samsung's next foldable are already emerging. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may have a slot for storing Samsung's S Pen stylus, suggests a report from Korean news outlet The Elec, an addition that would make it more useful as a note taking device. It would be a small but important change that addresses one of the Z Fold 4's shortcomings and cements its place as a successor to the now-extinct Galaxy Note family.
Phone Arena
Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 for compatible Pixel models
Google today released an update for those Pixel users who are members of the Android 13 QPR1 Beta program. The Quarterly Platform Release Beta allows Pixel users, according to Google, to install "Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) for the current stable platform that include feature drops, bug fixes, and performance improvements ahead of the public release schedule.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 review: Gunning for the Galaxy Z Fold 4
The MIX Fold 2 is Xiaomi's finest foldable offering yet, with the device featuring a sleek design combined with the latest hardware and gorgeous AMOLED screens. But does it have what it takes to go up against the mighty Galaxy Z Fold 4?
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
makeuseof.com
What Chrome Users Can Do When Google Ends Support for Windows 7 and 8.1
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In October 2022, Google announced that it will stop supporting Chrome on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in February 2023. If you’re affected by this change, you might be wondering what your options are once Chrome pulls the plug on these Windows versions.
CNET
Google's Pixel Fold Rumors: Will It Arrive Next Year?
Google could be the next major tech company to throw its hat into the foldable ring. There have been rumors fluttering for a while that a bendy handset might see the light of day, especially given the company's focus on hardware in recent years. Google followed up its successful Pixel 6 series with the Pixel 7 series in October, but didn't make a whole lot of changes. It could potentially set the stage for an overhaul in the coming years.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Foldables get a new beta One UI 5 before the final rollout begins
While Samsung has announced that its latest UI (user interface) will be rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 this November, it would appear that the final version of One UI needs some more time in the oven. As of now, the South...
Comments / 0