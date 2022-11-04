State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment

Read full article on original website
Man arrested on charges of arson in Trumbull County
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Sunday morning on multiple arson charges.
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend; Allegedly Attempts to Jump Out of Moving Vehicle
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man accused of strangling his girlfriend and allegedly attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township moved forward in court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 47-year-old Chad Ryan Matthews...
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
PSP investigating after man found dead on roadside
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bystander found a man dead on the side of the road.
Man posing as Beaver Co. Police officer trying to scam callers
Another police scam is hitting Beaver County. The Sheriff’s Office says it received numerous calls Wednesday from residents reporting the scam.
Man arrested following investigation into attack on bicyclists in Warren
Warren police are investigating after two bicyclists were attacked by a driver.
Pennsylvania man charged with DUI in crash that injured man and 4 children
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man was involved in a rollover crash that injured another man and four children who were his passengers on June 7, according to our affiliate KDKA. Kevin Harrison, 35, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on State Route 908 and was...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates
Imagine driving on the highway, going about 65 miles per hour, and out of nowhere a rock or brick comes crashing down on your car. It’s scary. It can be deadly. And state police say it’s happening here in Erie. Now, investigators are trying to track down the suspect or suspects. Police are looking into […]
Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
‘We’re gonna find her’: Search continues for missing woman presumed killed by boyfriend
CABOT, Pa. — In Cabot, Butler County, there was a second search for Darlene Harbison — who has been missing for two months and presumed dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Over 100 people turn out to find missing woman out of Frazer Township. “We have five different townships that...
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez that was scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, has been continued and will resume on Wednesday, November 9, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Police Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Two Franklin Fugitives
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of local fugitives. According to a release issued on Wednesday, November 2, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department was advised of several incidents involving 39-year-old Montice Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Bickel, both of Franklin.
