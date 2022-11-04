ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment

By Jacob Deemer
 3 days ago
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
RIDGWAY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explore venango

Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez that was scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, has been continued and will resume on Wednesday, November 9, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
EMLENTON, PA
YourErie

Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Two Franklin Fugitives

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of local fugitives. According to a release issued on Wednesday, November 2, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department was advised of several incidents involving 39-year-old Montice Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Bickel, both of Franklin.

