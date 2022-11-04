Drone delivery company Wing is moving to increase in a single swoop the potential number of food orders it transports by striking a new partnership with DoorDash in Australia. Wing said it will be launching its drone delivery service as a new option on the DoorDash app in a limited number of Queensland neighborhoods beginning this week. The initial trial run will be introduced in nine communities around its booming Logan market, then be gradually broadened to other areas the company operates in around Australia.

4 HOURS AGO