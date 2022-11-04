Read full article on original website
1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital and another man is in custody after a shooting at a Beaver County shopping plaza, investigators say. Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Center Township at around 6:32 p.m. While...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-680
Police were on the scene of a crash on I-680 in Boardman Sunday evening.
One Hurt in Slippery Rock Township Crash
One person was injured following a one car crash that occurred late last month in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County. According to State Police, 35-year-old Daniel Conley of Slippery Rock was traveling on New Castle Road just after 7pm on October 26th when he allegedly lost control of his pickup.
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
Pennsylvania man charged with DUI in crash that injured man and 4 children
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man was involved in a rollover crash that injured another man and four children who were his passengers on June 7, according to our affiliate KDKA. Kevin Harrison, 35, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on State Route 908 and was...
Car, semi-truck collide on Route 14 in Mahoning Co.
A crash hurt one man around 7:30 p.m. Friday near North Benton.
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today
CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PHOTOS: Crews fight early morning house fire in Jefferson County
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews were quick to put out a house fire Saturday morning in Punxsutawney. Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, along with other crews were able to put out and limited fire in a home along Clark Terrace around 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Doug McAfoos said the fire was limited to […]
Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Man arrested on charges of arson in Trumbull County
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Sunday morning on multiple arson charges.
State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend; Allegedly Attempts to Jump Out of Moving Vehicle
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man accused of strangling his girlfriend and allegedly attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township moved forward in court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 47-year-old Chad Ryan Matthews...
Driverless horse and buggy hits SUV in Mercer County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV Thursday night in Lake Township.
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield
Crews responded to a fire in the 13,700 block of Ridge Road in West Springfield around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. When first responders arrived, a shed, fence, and an additional storage unit were engulfed in flames. Springfield Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by five other departments in combatting the heavy fire. Crews were on the […]
Crash involving tractor trailers, tanker truck forces 60-mile detour for Turnpike drivers
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A crash involving at least two tractor trailers shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours Thursday morning and forced drivers to take a 60-mile detour.The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits.In addition to the tractor trailers, the crash caused a tanker truck to hit the median barrier.Crews spent hours clearing the scene, prompting a 60-mile detour for drivers. There were significant delays on both sides of the highway for hours. Crews finally cleared the scene after 2 p.m.Drivers heading through that area have been urged to watch for slowdowns and delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
