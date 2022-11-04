CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

CABOT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO