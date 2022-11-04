ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Slippery Rock Township Crash

One person was injured following a one car crash that occurred late last month in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County. According to State Police, 35-year-old Daniel Conley of Slippery Rock was traveling on New Castle Road just after 7pm on October 26th when he allegedly lost control of his pickup.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
YourErie

Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Teen Driver Crashes into Tree

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today

CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CABOT, PA
explore venango

Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crash involving tractor trailers, tanker truck forces 60-mile detour for Turnpike drivers

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A crash involving at least two tractor trailers shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours Thursday morning and forced drivers to take a 60-mile detour.The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits.In addition to the tractor trailers, the crash caused a tanker truck to hit the median barrier.Crews spent hours clearing the scene, prompting a 60-mile detour for drivers. There were significant delays on both sides of the highway for hours. Crews finally cleared the scene after 2 p.m.Drivers heading through that area have been urged to watch for slowdowns and delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

