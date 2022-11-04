Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Voting in Cook County: Information and Resources
The 2022 election season is well underway - including primary election day on Tuesday, August 9. If you're new to the area or need a refresher on voting in Cook County, there is lots of information available to figure out all you need to know. Boreal Community Media reached out...
boreal.org
Cook County Community Swap redistributes over 1000 pounds of clothing to local residents
On Saturday, November 5, Cook County community members gathered for a free Community Clothing Swap at the Cook County Community Center. Presented as part of the Sustainable Living Series in partnership with. Cook County Local Energy Project, North House Folk School, UMN Extension & Zero Waste Cook County, the goals...
boreal.org
Cook County Schools ISD 166 to spread awareness of a special election for operating levy
Cook County Schools ISD 166 recently reached out to Cook County residents to spread awareness of a special election question, which asks voters to renew the operating levy that passed in 2016. The operating levy that Cook County Residents passed in 2016 provided $800 per student to help continue to...
Comments / 0