Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
fox34.com
The only weather missing: Snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: November 6th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds remain. Low of 41°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 69°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. We will keep high clouds around the region tonight,...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
everythinglubbock.com
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
everythinglubbock.com
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
fox34.com
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
fox34.com
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that 5 people were injured due to the accident.
One serious injury in crash Monday morning, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, one person was seriously injured and one had minor injuries in a crash around 7:50 a.m. at 34th St. and West Loop 289. The loop going southbound was blocked off and units were redirecting people to the 34th Street exit, LPD said.
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date
Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
fox34.com
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
fox34.com
Donations Needed: Community gardens in need of old pumpkins
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well aware that many people are about to throw away a lot of pumpkins soon, an area organization is asking many to reconsider. It is part of a project to help spruce up community gardens throughout Lubbock. Signs are going up around the community gardens in...
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
Police report reveals driver was drinking before Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 21-year-old driver veered into traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Friday night, police said. A police report said the driver described himself as a six out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated at the time of the crash. The Lubbock Police Department did not mention alcohol in […]
fox34.com
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
Comments / 0