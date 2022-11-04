Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Commentary: Electing 2020 election deniers may end democracy
The serious registered voter is approaching Nov. 8’s midterm election by studying issues, candidate credentials and party platforms. A clear-headed voter will vote for the best qualified candidate regardless of their political party affiliation. Uninformed voters are those lemmings — many times blinded and duped by party propaganda —...
Yakima Herald Republic
Other Views: GOP responds to Pelosi attack with cruel, baseless jokes. It’s shameful
Days after the heinous attack on Paul Pelosi by a man federal authorities have accused of plotting to kidnap his wife, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it’s clear that too many Republican officials and their mouthpieces in the conspiracy-laden right-wing media are not taking this incident seriously. Instead of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Other Views: Brazil voters rejected Trump’s playbook but it’s far from dead in South America
A president who tests the boundaries of democracy, making unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. Frenetic supporters of said president who cause disruption as they try to affect the outcome of a fair election. A country that has become so polarized that family members and friends have severed ties over...
With polls open across the country, here's what's at stake this Midterm Elections
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania ballot fight could drag on long after Election Day; thousands of votes in limbo
State and federal lawsuits in Pennsylvania could drag on long after Election Day, with courts potentially making a decision on in key votes can be counted.
Russia-Ukraine war live: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
Comments / 0