Jared Golden, Carlos Gimenez Champion the Fire Grants and Safety Act

Last week, U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., showcased his support for U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s, D-Maine, bill to “reauthorize and increase federal resources for local fire departments across the nation” and add more federal funds for local fire departments to address staffing shortages, purchase new equipment, and improve training and emergency services.”
