Read full article on original website
Related
wineindustryadvisor.com
Sonoma Based Vineyard Writing Residency Program Opens 10th Season
Writing Between the Vines offers writing retreats at five local wineries. Sebastopol, CA. (November, 7 2022) Five Sonoma County wineries—Moshin Vineyards, Keller Estate, DeLoach Vineyards, Jordan Winery, and West Wines— will host writers for Writing Between the Vines writing retreat program in 2023. Now in it’s 10th year,...
wineindustryadvisor.com
Shafer Vineyards Welcomes Guests Back with New Tasting Visit Experiences
November 6, 2022, Napa, CA – — After a two-year pause in its hospitality program, Shafer Vineyards is again welcoming guests to its historic estate property to taste the best Napa Valley has to offer. “We’ve very pleased to say ‘welcome back,’” says Doug Shafer. “We’ve missed the...
Comments / 0