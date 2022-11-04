Read full article on original website
Apple works on waking Siri without the 'Hey'
All Apple device users are familiar with calling out "Hey Siri" before making a verbal request. While uttering two words at an iPhone is simple enough, Apple wants to reduce the effort by cutting it down to just one word: "Siri." Apple engineers are working on the problem, which may...
Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase
Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
iPhone 14 Pro lead times elevated but stable, iPhone 14 demand 'modest'
Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro models have stabilized after increasing due to the Zhengzhou factory's COVID issues, an availability tracker states, while demand for the iPhone 14 models are "modest" in comparison. In the ninth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker conducted by JP Morgan analysts, the...
Apple reportedly cuts back iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus orders
Even as stocks of the iPhone 14 Pro remain constrained, Apple is said to be trimming iPhone 14 orders by up to 3 million. The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro, and how production is particularly affected by the current China COVID lockdown, has led Apple to take the rare step of commenting on the issue. Apple has not commented on availability or demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, though signs are that these models are not selling as well as expected.
Samsung tries adding Apple-style Back Tap to Galaxy S and Flip devices
The iPhone's Back Tap feature is now available for Samsung Galaxy S and Flip devices, although making it work means digging through several layers of abstraction. Back Tap is the feature on iPhone that lets users assign different actions to a double tap, or triple tap, on the back of the phone. Meant for accessibility, it's become popular with many users for how it means you can quickly turn on the torch, or launch applications, and so on.
How to set an animated Memoji on your Lock Screen in macOS Ventura
With Memoji, you can create...
Apple breaks silence on iPhone 14 Pro impact from COVID
Since late October, reports surrounding Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory has detailed the impact and changes made at the facility to counter an outbreak of the coronavirus. Late on Sunday, Apple has finally admitted there's a problem at the assembly plant. "COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and...
Matter launches and supported devices get made official
We discuss the global launch of the Matter smart home standard and walk through various supported devices on the latest episode of the Homekit Insider podcast. It was a big week for smart home aficionados as Matter held a launch event in Amsterdam. The CSA announced several pieces of news related to the Matter platform and many partner brands were on hand with announcements of their own.
EZQuest multiport hub review: More USB-C ports please
The Ultimate Plus Multimedia Hub Adapter from EZQuest is the one-stop shop for almost any port people need in their computing life, and it's geared toward Macs with Apple Silicon. The EZQuest Hub works with Intel, M-Series Mac, and Windows PCs to connect external displays, USB-C devices, and more. It's...
How to manage Thunderbolt & USB security in macOS Ventura
As part of the security improvements in Apple Silicon Macs runningmacOS Ventura, Apple has made it so that new USB or Thunderbolt devices have to be approved. Here's how to manage how often you see the requests.
Twelve South HiRise 3 review: Great design but not MFi-approved
The Twelve South HiRise 3 is a three-device charger that solves a specific problem with mostMagSafe chargers but doesn't bear Apple's MFi approval. When we were first introduced to the third-generation HiRise from Twelve...
LG Display joins OLED panel supply chain for the iPhone 14 Pro
Apple has reportedly started to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for theiPhone 14 Pro models, alongside existing supplier Samsung Display. For the launch of the iPhone 14, the Pro models'...
Daily deals Nov. 8: $110 off Apple Watch Series 8, $89 1TB Samsung T7 Shield, $200 Lego Icons Boutique Hotel, more
Tuesday's best deals include an M2 MacBook Air for $1,599, 15% off Anker chargers, an $80 Belkin USB Type-C Docking Station, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers...
LGear 3-in-1 charging dock review: A cat tree for your devices
The 3-in-1 Lightning Charging Dock from LGear is a charging tree for Apple devices that can help reduce the number of cables and chargers on anyone's desk. LGear has a few charging options available, and the Lightning Charging 3-in-1 dock is one of the company's products that can recharge multiple devices.
Apple begins Oscars push for 'Causeway'
Entertainment industry title Deadline has opened this year's movie awards season with "Contenders Film: New York" to highlight some of the year's most popular movies, including one from Apple TV+. Ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony that will take place on March 12, 2023, "Contenders Film: New York" shared possible...
Poweradd Pro Portable Charger review: Attractive portable charging
YouriPhone may already get you through the work day, but the Poweradd Pro Portable Charger pairs ease of use and design to go even further. The charger ships with the charger itself and a...
How to enable Taptic Chimes on your Apple Watch in watchOS 9
Taptic Chimes allow you to know when a new hour has started with sound and haptic motions on yourApple Watch. Here is how to enable and customize the feature. "When enabled, on the hour,...
Daily deals Nov. 6: 20% off M1 MacBook Air, $122 off Sony ANC headphones, $503 off 42-inch LG Flex bendable monitor, more
Sunday's best deals include $400 off an M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, a $10 Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 13 mini, 15% off Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, and much more. AppleInsider...
Best early Black Friday deals on Apple for the week of November 7
Deals on Apple hardware are heating up asBlack Friday approaches, with fresh price cuts hitting 2022 Apple TV 4K and AirPods devices, as well as current MacBook Pros and iPads. With discounts of up...
