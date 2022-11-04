ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties

INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington

A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
Head-on crash claims life of two from Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY – Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a tragic fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on SR56, east of Salem. Around 7:50 am, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Units from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Washington County Ambulance Service, Salem Fire Department, and Gibson Township Fire Department also responded and assisted.
Inmates help complete needed improvements to the jail

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham said the jail population Monday morning was 96 or at 53 percent capacity. Of those 81 are males, 15 are females, five are Level 6 felons, seven Department of Correction holds, and one parole hold. With the jail population numbers down the...
Columbus man arrested for disturbance, head-butting CPD officer

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man was arrested on several charges Saturday afternoon after officers responded to a disturbance involving an intoxicated person. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded to the 1400 block of Pearl Street at around 3:45 p.m. in regards to a report of two people fighting, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris. When officers arrived, they detained a man who police say was holding a nearly empty bottle of vodka.
Obituary: Kenneth W. Stalcup

Kenneth W. Stalcup, 83, of Bedford passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the IU Health Hospital in Bedford. Born on February 27, 1939, he was the son of Nick and Rosa D. (Mullis) Stalcup. He married Brenda Clemons, and she preceded him in death. Kenneth formerly worked for Carpenter and Otis Elevator.
Wanted Columbus man arrested on drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man with a felony warrant for his arrest was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on Friday afternoon. Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a residence in the 4600 block of West Ridge Drive to serve a warrant on Justin A. Bowles, 40, of Columbus. When arrived CPD, they found and took Bowles into custody without incident.
Southern Indiana Hamlet gears up for 25th Annual Christkindlmarkt

FERDINAND – As tradition would have it, the third full weekend in November annually brings the heady aroma of authentic Bavarian specialty foods, regional wines, and over 200 vendors of folk art, period pieces, and handmade treasures. An incredible array of Christmas wares, antiques, quality hand-crafted, and primitives await...
2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
