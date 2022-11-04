Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties
INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
wbiw.com
Fox Construction of Bloomington awarded bid for new Bedford Police Department construction
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission awarded the bid for construction of the new police station to Fox Construction from Bloomington Thursday. The new building will allow for growth, expansion and address safety concerns, increasing from 7,000 square feet, to 13,000 square feet. The bid from Fox Construction was...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington
A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigating Police-Involved shooting in Harrison County
LACONIA – Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting after a sheriff’s Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a rural Harrison County address. Around Noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to an...
wbiw.com
Nora Howat and Keri Barker were honored at the Indiana 4-H Leadership Summit
BEDFORD – Two Lawrence County women were honored at the Indiana 4-H Leadership Summit Nora Howat and Keri Barker. Nora Howat received the Award of Excellence in 4-H Club Programming Youth. If Nora commits to doing something (which is a lot) you can guarantee she is going to follow...
wbiw.com
Capitol Police Senior Officer announces retirement after 30 years of service
INDIANAPOLIS -An Indiana State Police Master Officer with the Capitol Police Section has announced his retirement from the Department following a career that has spanned 30-plus years. Master Officer Scott L. Alexander, a Marion County native, is a 1983 graduate of Southport High School. He furthered his education and graduated...
wbiw.com
Head-on crash claims life of two from Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY – Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a tragic fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on SR56, east of Salem. Around 7:50 am, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Units from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Washington County Ambulance Service, Salem Fire Department, and Gibson Township Fire Department also responded and assisted.
wbiw.com
Inmates help complete needed improvements to the jail
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham said the jail population Monday morning was 96 or at 53 percent capacity. Of those 81 are males, 15 are females, five are Level 6 felons, seven Department of Correction holds, and one parole hold. With the jail population numbers down the...
wbiw.com
6th and Oak streets in Oolitic closed today for paving
OOLITIC – The intersection of 6th and Oak streets will be closed Monday, November 7th for paving, in part with the ongoing stormwater project. For more information on the closure, contact Town Hall at (812) 275-6813.
wbiw.com
Rededication marks triumphant revival of West Baden First Baptist Church
WEST BADEN – Over the summer, the sounds of ringing bells, joyous singing, and heartfelt preaching marked the jubilant rededication of West Baden Springs’ First Baptist Church, following a seven-year effort to save the modest landmark, located just a block from the historic West Baden Springs Hotel. The...
korncountry.com
Columbus man arrested for disturbance, head-butting CPD officer
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man was arrested on several charges Saturday afternoon after officers responded to a disturbance involving an intoxicated person. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded to the 1400 block of Pearl Street at around 3:45 p.m. in regards to a report of two people fighting, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris. When officers arrived, they detained a man who police say was holding a nearly empty bottle of vodka.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kenneth W. Stalcup
Kenneth W. Stalcup, 83, of Bedford passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the IU Health Hospital in Bedford. Born on February 27, 1939, he was the son of Nick and Rosa D. (Mullis) Stalcup. He married Brenda Clemons, and she preceded him in death. Kenneth formerly worked for Carpenter and Otis Elevator.
korncountry.com
Wanted Columbus man arrested on drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man with a felony warrant for his arrest was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on Friday afternoon. Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a residence in the 4600 block of West Ridge Drive to serve a warrant on Justin A. Bowles, 40, of Columbus. When arrived CPD, they found and took Bowles into custody without incident.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford offices to be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11th
BEDFORD – All City of Bedford Offices will be closed on Friday, November 11th, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. TASC buses will not be running. All Friday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled. Special Assistance/Rear Loader routes will be picked up Monday, November 14th.
wbiw.com
Southern Indiana Hamlet gears up for 25th Annual Christkindlmarkt
FERDINAND – As tradition would have it, the third full weekend in November annually brings the heady aroma of authentic Bavarian specialty foods, regional wines, and over 200 vendors of folk art, period pieces, and handmade treasures. An incredible array of Christmas wares, antiques, quality hand-crafted, and primitives await...
Wave 3
2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
wbiw.com
Today is Election Day, get updated results on WBIW 1340 AM and wbiw.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Lawrence County Voters will make their way to six different polling sights on Tuesday, November 8th, to determine positions for Lawrence County for the next four years. WBIW 1340 AM will air updates on tonight’s election results beginning at 7 pm. You can also stream or...
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
wbiw.com
Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat crew focuses to remove grease in creek
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat team members were called to assist Bloomington City Fire Monday on a grease spill around College Mall Road. A truck picking up used grease at restaurants in the area developed a leak spilling its truck load on the roadway including a nearby creek.
