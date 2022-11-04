ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Elon Musk Is Feuding With AOC On Twitter & She Mocked Him As A 'Little Billionaire'

By Josh Elliott
 4 days ago
Elon Musk has pissed off plenty of Twitter users since he took last week, but he also finally caught the attention of a certain politician who seems to really get him going: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democratic Representative from New York blasted Musk on Twitter this week, first for trying to charge $8 for Twitter checkmarks and then for allegedly silencing her notifications on the platform.

The whole thing has devolved into a public fight on the platform that Musk now owns — and AOC has accused him of trying to use his new toy against her.

AOC first started taking shots at Musk and his $8 plan on Tuesday.

"Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a $8/mo subscription plan," she tweeted.

"Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8," Musk fired back.

Musk then shared a screenshot of AOC's sweater merch, which she's selling for $58, before posting a few memesdefending his $8 Twitter fee.

Ocasio-Cortez later posted a reel on her Instagram account where she claimed that Musk was meddling with her account over their fight.

“I get a text from my team saying ‘Hey, let me know if you need any help with this Elon stuff,'" she says in the video. "So I pull out my Twitter app and it's like, gone."

She says her mentions have gone blank, and she then accuses Musk of personally getting involved.

"It turns out we got under a certain little billionaire's skin," she says.

She also later tweeted a screenshot of her blank notifications page which -- to be fair -- should be full, given that Musk's fans have been blasting her on the platform for days.

"Why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don't like?" she wrote. "Doesn't seem very free speechy to me."

Musk later responded to a retweeted video of AOC's Instagram reel, and it's hard to say if he's trolling or admitting to the move.

"What can I say?" he wrote. "It was a naked abuse of power."

It's not the first time Musk has sent AOC a weirdly flirty message. She ripped social media billionaires "with an ego problem" back in April, prompting Musk to jump into her replies.

"Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy," he wrote.

AOC still seems to be using Twitter, although it's unclear if she'll pay to keep her blue checkmark.

Meanwhile, Musk continued to fixate on her Friday by retweeting a meme about her.

He's expected to mark his second week in charge of Twitter by firing half of the company's staff on Friday.

That is, if he can stop tweeting for a few minutes.

