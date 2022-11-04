The Newark Board of Education began its transition to local control in 2018, beginning with the appointment of Superintendent of Schools Roger León. In the first year, after a forensic audit of the district, the superintendent and Board created and implemented a one-year strategic plan called NPS Clarity 2020, providing a bridge “from our past to our future.” That plan included a massive engagement effort, involving district employees, unions, local businesses, universities, foundations, elected officials, and civic organizations as well as parents and students. The discussion was to reestablish control and pride in the City’s public schools, and reaffirm the district’s commitment that Newark’s schools provide an excellent education for all of their students.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO