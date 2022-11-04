No matter how old you are, your birthday is a day that should be cherished (and, of course, celebrated accordingly). But we all know the struggle of having to figure out where to go for your birthday in Hoboken or Jersey City — since there are so many great places to choose from. To help make the planning easier, we’ve rounded up some bars and restaurants that have great deals or special birthday components to make planning easy. From boozy brunches for the super celebratory group, to spots with live music, to more low-key get-togethers like renting private dining rooms, The Hoboken Girl has some creative and fun birthday party ideas worth considering. Keep reading for a list of restaurants and bars in Hudson County that will make for an unforgettable birthday celebration.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO