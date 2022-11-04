ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

It’s still Halloween in the Carter household as Beyoncé got her family finally shared their photos from the spooky holiday. Taking to Instagram. Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, grabbed all three of their kids, and showed off their family’s Halloween costume, and they look adorable.

The family of five embodied The Proud Family, the animated series which aired from 2001 to 2005, and it was everything! In the photo, Blue Ivy, 10, embraced the main character Penny Proud and was shown wearing red leggings, an off-white top with an oversized collar and a maroon cardigan. Her hair was styled after the cartoon character’s signature pigtails.

Beyoncé served as double duty and posed as both both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama where she  stood with her hands on her hips and sported a green blazer with an orange top and sparkly orange jeans as Trudy, and channeled Suga Mama by wearing a grey wig and a blue dress with a pink coat over the gown.

Jay-Z was, of course, the father of the bunch, Oscar Proud, and rocked a white, long-sleeve dress shirt with black suspenders, blue slacks and the character’s signature purple tie. Daughter Rumi was seen pointing at her father, while channeling CeCe Proud while her twin brother Sir was dressed after BeBe Proud, with an orange shirt and purple shorts.

Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé captioned the post, “Family every single day and night.” Check itour below.

The Carters never fail to win Halloween! What do you think about their look?

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Beyonce Brings Major Virgo Energy To Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ Issue

Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away

Rapper Tame One of Artifacts fame has reportedly passed away. He was 52. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cko9p9wpKFj/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D On Sunday evening (Nov. 6), fellow New Jersey Hip-Hop icon Rah Digga took to social media to offer her condolences on Tame’s passing. “I usually don’t race to the internet to post news like this when I’m in the middle of […] The post Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW JERSEY STATE
