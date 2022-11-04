Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO