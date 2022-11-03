ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWTX

KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating overnight burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a burglary early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched at 12:07 a.m. Nov. 6 to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene and found one of the suspects...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

KWTX

Temple Police investigating fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public help in their investigation involving a crash that left a 68-year-old man dead Wednesday morning. Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Nov. 2 to the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound and collided.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple Police Department investigates aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4 to the 3800 block of S. 31st St. in response to an alarm at a store. Upon arrival, it was reported that the suspect that was armed with a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
fox44news.com

KCEN

KLTV

Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier identified by police as Jacob Oswald is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night. Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 3 to a crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

KCEN

fox44news.com

US105

