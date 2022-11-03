At this very moment, Motzei Shabbos Parshas Lech Lecha, the Tenathon is working tirelessly to put the final preparations in place for tomorrow night’s magnificent extravaganza. At this very moment, Motzei Shabbos Parshas Lech Lecha, the Tenathon is working tirelessly to put the final preparations in place for tomorrow...

2 DAYS AGO