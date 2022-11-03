Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
Live: It RINGS True – Ten Yad’s Tenathon
Live at 6:30 PM ET: Ten Yad’s Tenathon will feature an all-star musical cast – Benny Friedman, Ohad Moskowitz, Shulem and Yaakov Lemmer, the legendary Avraham Fried, plus more!. It RINGS true – Ten Yad Tenathon is NOW LIVE!. The annual Ten Yad Tenathon is Live!. Log...
anash.org
Ten Yad is geaRING up for Tenathon Live
At this very moment, Motzei Shabbos Parshas Lech Lecha, the Tenathon is working tirelessly to put the final preparations in place for tomorrow night’s magnificent extravaganza. At this very moment, Motzei Shabbos Parshas Lech Lecha, the Tenathon is working tirelessly to put the final preparations in place for tomorrow...
Comments / 0