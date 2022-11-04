Read full article on original website
Time to get bird-feeding stations set up
Now that fall is in full swing and the daylight is getting shorter, watching birds at feeders can brighten days. As fall transitions into winter, natural foods become harder to find, even more so with a hot dry growing season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. For this reason, the MDC suggests setting up a bird feeder.
Winter weather preparedness week starts Nov. 7
The National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Monday through Friday, Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. "It’s extremely important for Missourians to plan ahead for winter — having an emergency kit in their...
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Missouri House District 15 candidate West faces assault citation over campaign sign
GLADSTONE — Missouri House District 15 candidate Steve West faces an assault citation from Gladstone police following an altercation with a woman in a Gladstone residential area over a campaign sign. West is on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Missouri House race as an independent. He faces incumbent...
Judge halts parts of Missouri's new election law days before polls open
(The Center Square) – As civic groups make final preparations for Tuesday's elections, many expressed relief over a preliminary injunction stopping several provisions of an omnibus elections bill signed into law in June by Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri...
How the Missouri Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
