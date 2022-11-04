Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Fashion In New York City Determines Social ClassReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
‘A cancer that is spreading’: Faith leaders tackling antisemitism during troubling time for Staten Island, nation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The borough’s Jewish community will not cower in the face of rising antisemitism, say faith leaders who call on Staten Islanders to stand together against hate in all forms, and “make this world brighter.”. “When will this hate end, I can’t tell you because...
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
DOJ to send monitors to polling places to prevent voter intimidation
The Department of Justice will be sending monitors to dozens of jurisdictions around the country – including in New Jersey – to prevent voter intimidation or harassment.
Creepy Bergen Starbucks Patron Tells Boy Not To Speak To Strangers
Police are urging vigilance after a rambling man told a boy inside of a Bergen County Starbucks not to speak to strangers. The man in his 40s with light-colored hair was making little sense and acting in a bizarre manner, in a recording taken by the boy inside of the Rock Road Starbucks in Glen Rock, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
Morristown Haaros Publishes Unique Hakhel Kovetz
Download here: Haaros HaTmimim V’Anash of Morristown has compiled a short Kovetz about the practice of calling the entire year a “Hakhel year”. Haaros HaTmimim V’Anash of Morristown has compiled a short Kovetz about the practice of calling the entire year a “Hakhel year”.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
L’Chaim: Hendel – Piekarski
The L’Chaim of Mendel Hendel of Marine Park, NY and Shaina Piekarski of Morristown, NJ took place Sunday night at Beis Rivka.
Let the leaves stay where they fall (Letter to the Editor)
On behalf of Montclair Climate Action, I would like to encourage homeowners to leave their leaves on the ground this fall. There are many benefits to this simple practice: You’ll enrich your soil, improve your lawn, save on yard work and help preserve the natural habitat of local animals, plants and insects.
How Comedian Joseph Anthony has transitioned from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs
There are playful debates that everyone heading into and through New Jersey will have like the epic Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham battle, or discussing jug handles and u-turns, if Central Jersey exists, and so on. Sometimes it turns into material for Comedians who grew up in New Jersey, who've...
Diner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House stabs fellow patron after becoming ‘irate’ by his behavior: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A woman stabbed a customer inside a New York City steakhouse on Friday after becoming annoyed by his argument with an employee, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old male, had gotten into an argument with a worker inside the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan at around 10 p.m., according to a statement released by the NYPD.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
Can Lee Zeldin really beat Hochul? Here's what 1 political consultant tells 880:
The governor’s race on Tuesday hinges on what happens in the five boroughs: How many voters turn out, and how many Democrats might be convinced to vote for a Republican?
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
