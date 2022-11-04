ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
anash.org

Morristown Haaros Publishes Unique Hakhel Kovetz

Download here: Haaros HaTmimim V’Anash of Morristown has compiled a short Kovetz about the practice of calling the entire year a “Hakhel year”. Haaros HaTmimim V’Anash of Morristown has compiled a short Kovetz about the practice of calling the entire year a “Hakhel year”.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
binghamtonhomepage.com

Diner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House stabs fellow patron after becoming ‘irate’ by his behavior: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A woman stabbed a customer inside a New York City steakhouse on Friday after becoming annoyed by his argument with an employee, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old male, had gotten into an argument with a worker inside the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan at around 10 p.m., according to a statement released by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

