Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
watchstadium.com

LSU Shocks Alabama in Overtime

No. 10 LSU topped SEC foe No. 6 Alabama on Saturday 32-31 in overtime. With high expectations for Bama and plenty of question marks for the Tigers heading into the matchup, what’s the takeaway from LSU’s upset win?
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision

Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
TROY, AL
WRBL News 3

Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter.  Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma

Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
SELMA, AL

