Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
LSU fined $250K second time this year for fans storming field after OT win vs. Alabama
LSU racked up more fines from the LSU on Sunday as the university once again violated a policy that prohibits fans from accessing the competition area.
watchstadium.com
LSU Shocks Alabama in Overtime
No. 10 LSU topped SEC foe No. 6 Alabama on Saturday 32-31 in overtime. With high expectations for Bama and plenty of question marks for the Tigers heading into the matchup, what’s the takeaway from LSU’s upset win?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Daniels' father shares what it was like watching LSU beat Alabama
Jayden Daniels and his family had the ultimate Tiger Stadium experience Saturday with LSU’s thrilling overtime win over division rival Alabama. After the game, WAFB 9 caught up with Jayden Daniels’ father, Javon, to talk about a game the family will never forget. Being here in Tiger Stadium...
theadvocate.com
LSU fans rushed the field again after beating Alabama. Here's what the chaos looked like.
The LSU football team beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday at Tiger Stadium, inspiring fans to rush the field for the second consecutive game in Baton Rouge. Back on Oct. 22, LSU fans surprised some by storming the field after a 45-20 win over Ole Miss. After Saturday's win...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama's loss at LSU, says it feels like window on Tide dynasty is closing
Paul Finebaum has been around the SEC long enough, and around Nick Saban’s Alabama tenure specifically, enough to know that seemingly every time the Crimson Tide lose, people wonder if the dynasty is over. But, after a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday night, those questions are once...
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
Alabama falls to no. 10 after loss to LSU | AP Poll Reaction
247Sports' Grace Remington and Brad Crawford discuss Alabama's overtime loss to LSU and how it impacts the rest of their 2022 season.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
CBS Sports
UAB vs. Alabama State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Alabama State Hornets and the UAB Blazers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Bartow Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Alabama State struggled last year, ending up 10-21. UAB went 27-8 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-68 to the Houston Cougars in the first round.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn coach injures himself running down the sideline calling a timeout
Auburn coach Zac Etheridge is giving his all for the Tigers on Saturday night. The Tigers are in a battle with Mississippi State and the players are leaving it all on the field. Well, so is Etheridge on the sidelines. As you can see below, both Etheridge and interim head...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
WSFA
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter. Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North […]
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
alabamanews.net
Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma
Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
Comments / 0