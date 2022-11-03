Read full article on original website
Related
Driver suspected of DUI faces 16 counts in a series of crashes involving 10 cars, 2 bicycles, 1 person killed
Marco Benitez, 27, is facing 16 counts for the crashes that occurred on Friday around 5:37 p.m. and is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Tuesday at 8 a.m.
KTNV
Las Vegas police report crash between vehicle and pedestrian on Lake Mead, Linn
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on scene of a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane Monday afternoon. The time of the crash was at 2:59 p.m. according to police. Las Vegas police believe that the pedestrian was a...
Only on 8: Las Vegas family of hit-and-run victim shares how tragedy is saving lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
‘It was a wall of fire,’ Las Vegas family says car engine may have sparked garage fire
A car engine may be to blame for starting a garage fire in the northwest valley on Friday evening, according to a Las Vegas family. The Sharp family told 8 News Now they want to spread awareness in hopes others will be vigilant.
Fox5 KVVU
4-car crash leads to lane closures on US 95, Eastern
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-car crash on US 95 has closed multiple lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Nevada State Police spokesperson Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on US 95 near the Eastern Avenue exit in the northbound lanes. Four cars were involved in the crash. Wellman said...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police seek more victims after assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking additional victims after an assisted living employee was accused of stealing from residents. According to a news release, while working at an assisted living facility, Tami Friend, 41, is accused of stealing residents’ personal information and using it for personal purchases.
Fox5 KVVU
Rural Nevada county won’t hand-count until polls close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County Clerk’s office opens evening appointments for passport applications
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who need to apply for a passport can now sign up for evening appointments through the Clark County Clerk’s office. According to a news release, the Clark County Clerk’s office has reopened its passport acceptance facility at the Marriage License Bureau in the Regional Justice Center after a long closure due to COVID-19.
Two dead in separate officer-involved shootings.
Metro Police were involved in two shootings Friday night that resulted in a pair of suspects dead. The shootings were the 11th and 12th officer-involved shootings for Metro Police in 2022. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
California - 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. To check California freeway conditions, click here. Roughly 40 inches of snow is expected on Donner Summit over the next several days. Nevada - Geiger Grade: Veterans Parkway to US-50 I-580: Eastlake to US-395A (Washoe Valley) Mt. Rose...
Fox5 KVVU
Where to vote in Southern Nevada on Election Day 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has more than 100 vote centers open on Election Day so you can voice your vote in the 2022 midterm election. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers will also offer mail ballot drop off during those same hours.
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
Courthouse News Service
Murder of journalist tests the limits of Nevada’s shield law
(CN) — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found journalist Jeff German stabbed to death in his driveway. His murder shook the staff of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German earned a respected reputation for tenacious reporting and, among others, protecting his sources. According to...
Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student
A local elementary school teacher was arrested over the weekend, charged with inappropriately touching a young student. Walker Richardson was booked into CCDC on charges of sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Police shooting near Desert Shores community. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Thomas & Friends’-themed truck to make stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of the “Hello Kitty Cafe Truck” and the “Barbie Truck” will bring a new venture to Las Vegas this weekend: A “Thomas & Friends”-themed truck. According to a news release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” will make a...
Fox5 KVVU
As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
Fox5 KVVU
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
Comments / 1