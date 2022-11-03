ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

4-car crash leads to lane closures on US 95, Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-car crash on US 95 has closed multiple lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Nevada State Police spokesperson Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on US 95 near the Eastern Avenue exit in the northbound lanes. Four cars were involved in the crash. Wellman said...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police seek more victims after assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking additional victims after an assisted living employee was accused of stealing from residents. According to a news release, while working at an assisted living facility, Tami Friend, 41, is accused of stealing residents’ personal information and using it for personal purchases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rural Nevada county won’t hand-count until polls close

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
NYE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes

California - 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. To check California freeway conditions, click here. Roughly 40 inches of snow is expected on Donner Summit over the next several days. Nevada - Geiger Grade: Veterans Parkway to US-50 I-580: Eastlake to US-395A (Washoe Valley) Mt. Rose...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Where to vote in Southern Nevada on Election Day 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has more than 100 vote centers open on Election Day so you can voice your vote in the 2022 midterm election. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers will also offer mail ballot drop off during those same hours.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Courthouse News Service

Murder of journalist tests the limits of Nevada’s shield law

(CN) — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found journalist Jeff German stabbed to death in his driveway. His murder shook the staff of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German earned a respected reputation for tenacious reporting and, among others, protecting his sources. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
LAS VEGAS, NV

