Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Appearing to Claim She Lied About Allegedly Getting Shot by Tory Lanez on ‘Circo Loco’

Megan Thee Stallion allegedly being shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez is still a punchline amongst her peers, and she's over it. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl's unfortunate incident is referenced in Drake's latest single, "Circo Loco," which is featured on his new album with 21 Savage. In the song, Drake raps, "This b—h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke but she still smiling." It's a nod to the 2020 shooting that is awaiting trial, which left Stallion with two gunshot wounds to her feet. Lanez has denied shooting her, despite accounts from Stallion's other friend who was in the car and present. He's currently on house arrest until the trial begins. In the meantime, Stallion is taking aim at Drake for the mention.

2 DAYS AGO