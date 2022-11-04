Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Appearing to Claim She Lied About Allegedly Getting Shot by Tory Lanez on ‘Circo Loco’

Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break
Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up
UPDATE (Oct. 27):. Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community during his recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast. "I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person, Ye said at the 2:21:50-mark of the interview below, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
blavity.com
Altercation With August Alsina Lands Tory Lanez On House Arrest Until His Megan Thee Stallion Trial Date
A Los Angeles judge has placed Tory Lanez on house arrest until his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins, TMZ reports. However, the reason why Lanez was ordered to stay in his home has very little to do with the Houston hottie herself. Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled on...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Megan Thee Stallion Has a Writing Credit on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album
Megan Thee Stallion has received a writing credit on Drake and 21 Savage's new album, Her Loss. On Friday (Nov. 4), the credit listing for Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album unveiled that despite not being featured on any of the album's songs, Megan Thee Stallion has earned a writer's credit on the joint project.
hypebeast.com
Ye, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and More Respond to Drake Mentioning Them on 'Her Loss'
Shortly after the release of Drake and 21 Savage‘s Her Loss collaborative album, artists have now taken offense to some of the mentions of them on the project. Specifically, lines from the Canadian artist on a number of songs found on the 16-track album have caught the attention of Ye, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and more.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases New Song ‘No Good For Me’ — Listen
In less than two hours, Drake and 21 Savage are teaming up to drop a new album called Her Loss. Fans worldwide are preparing for the big release by listening to Table For One on SiriusXM, a show that’s currently playing a set from Drake himself. During the set,...
thebrag.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer says her trial will shut Drake and doubters up
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer is not worried about Drake and the people who doubt her claims of being shot – the truth will come out soon. Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, is not worried about Drake or the people who are raising questions about Stallion’s claims of being shot by Tory Lanez. According to him, they only need to wait till the trial to find out the truth.
Popculture
Megan Thee Stallion Rips Drake for Dissing Her About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion allegedly being shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez is still a punchline amongst her peers, and she's over it. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl's unfortunate incident is referenced in Drake's latest single, "Circo Loco," which is featured on his new album with 21 Savage. In the song, Drake raps, "This b—h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke but she still smiling." It's a nod to the 2020 shooting that is awaiting trial, which left Stallion with two gunshot wounds to her feet. Lanez has denied shooting her, despite accounts from Stallion's other friend who was in the car and present. He's currently on house arrest until the trial begins. In the meantime, Stallion is taking aim at Drake for the mention.
Lil Pump Responds to Being Asked If He Thinks J. Cole Predicted His Falloff
Lil Pump has responded to being asked whether or not he thinks J. Cole predicted his falloff back in 2018. During an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), Lil Pump was asked if he feels as though J. Cole was accurate on his 2018 song "1985," when he implied the then-current generation of rappers, such as Pump, would not stand the test of time in the music industry. In his own roundabout way, Bootleg Kev basically asked Lil Pump if he believes that the Miami rapper's own career has reached its peak and is currently on the decline.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’
Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years, her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me today and in the movie she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and why she says it is the "best thing that ever happened to me."
Yung Gravy Says He Took Martha Stewart on a Date: ‘A Step Ahead of Pete Davidson’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Yung Gravy is playing up the saucy speculation that he only dates older women. The “Betty (Get Money)” singer recently dropped in with PopCrush Nights hosts Donny Meacham and Lauryn Snapp to confirm the rumor that he likes to date "MILFs." In particular, he's got some serious love...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0