This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’

Read full article on original website
Related
Let’s Dive Into ‘Weird Al’s’ Top 5 Original, Non-Parody Songs
To the normal world, 'Weird Al' Yankovic is famous for his song parodies. Since the early '80s, he has been poking fun at the trends and stars of popular music. But, to Weirdo Superfans like me, we know Al is also a genius songwriter in his own right. His originals are still comedy records, and they are fantastic.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
disneydining.com
Sabatoge, Robin Williams, and Disney- How the Studio Tried to Keep Williams to Itself
Once upon a time, Robin Williams took on two very dissimilar roles and really upset the House of Mouse. The beloved actor first signed on to play the role of a rapping bat named Batty in FernGully:The Last Rainforest. The film’s message about environmentalism inspired Williams, and he agreed despite the stigma at the time of live-action actors doing voice work for animation.
Taylor Swift Fan Says She Found Strand of Pop Star’s Hair in Signed ‘Midnights’ CD
When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album. In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside...
Jeff Goldblum in Early Talks to Play Wizard in Universal’s ‘Wicked’ Movie Musical
Jeff Goldblum is in talks to star as the Wizard in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of Broadway mainstay Wicked. If the deal makes, the Jurassic Park star will join Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey on the roll call. Jon M. Chu is directing the big-screen adaptation, which is being divided up into two movies. More from The Hollywood ReporterCynthia Erivo on Identifying as Queer Later in Life: "We Assume Every Queer Person Knows It From the Beginning"Hollywood's A-list Stylists Reveal Their Top Fall Fashion Picks for Women'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Confirms 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
A new comedy, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is coming to HBO Max | How to watch it
Just in time for the holidays, a new comedy, “A Christmas Story Christmas” is coming to HBO Max. The show is a takeoff of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”. The new comedy follows the now-adult Ralphie as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man, according to IMBd.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’
Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years, her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me today and in the movie she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and why she says it is the "best thing that ever happened to me."
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Selena Gomez Addresses Photo of Her and Hailey Bieber: ‘Not a Big Deal’
Selena Gomez has finally addressed the viral photo of her and Hailey Bieber posing together that was shared online Oct. 16. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed the moment in an interview with Vulture. "That recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was...
'Sister Wives' star Ysabel Brown says mom Christine 'depended on me' when splitting up with dad Kody
Christine Brown said on "Sister Wives" that the fact that she's changing the dynamic of the Brown family keeps her "up at night."
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
hypebeast.com
Studio Behind 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is Developing Horror Take on 'Peter Pan'
After receiving word of a theatrical release nationwide for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Jagged Edge Productions, the studio behind the Winnie the Pooh retelling is now setting its sights on another project. Tapping director Rhys Frake-Waterfield once again, the studio is set to now developing a take on Peter Pan.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0