Michael Moore on Oprah endorsing Fetterman, shocking statements by Dr. Oz on healthcare

The midterm elections, Oprah Winfrey endorsing the nominee for U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman (D), and the importance of high voter turnout are discussed by Michael Moore and Rob Reiner. "To the other side reality doesn't mean anything,” Reiner tells Joy Reid regarding the GOP. “They are only interested in power, and they'll do anything to get the power."Nov. 5, 2022.
Elon Musk’s deeply irresponsible call to vote Republican

Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, is calling for voters to cast their ballots for Republicans for Congress. It's not exactly a surprise, given his expressions of support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a QAnon-affiliated House Republican this year. But his poor reasoning for why he was endorsing the GOP is yet another example of the flimsiness of his depressingly influential political arguments.
Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022.
Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

Imagine it’s 2025, and – although President Biden has won the popular vote by millions and with a comfortable Electoral College margin – Republican victories in the 2022 midterm elections have made it possible for GOP-led states to see to it that an Electoral College tie is sent to the House and Senate, where Republicans now get to decide. Sound implausible? It’s not. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan explains one of the scenarios that has democracy on the ballot in the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push

During a Saturday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for 'slash-and-burn politics' and reminded voters 'we could be better' before speaking about fundamental values. The Morning Joe panel discusses the effectiveness of Obama's message just ahead of the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

Social media posts reviewed by NBC News show Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant was deeply immersed in political conspiracies. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow about how conspiracies and far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence. Nov. 6, 2022.
Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”

Donald Trump and his coalition of election deniers have spent the last two years relentlessly lying about the results of the 2020 election. “It’s a strategy to discourage people from believing in the power of their voice to hold powerful people accountable,” says Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. As the top election official in her state, she says she’s seen “a steady stream of efforts to misinform and discourage the public from participating,” but wants to assure people that they can trust the results. “The process itself will hold,” she tells Ali Velshi.Nov. 5, 2022.
Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

One of the biggest races in Georgia this midterms is its race for governor. This year the state has a rematch of its 2018 race, with Republican Brian Kemp facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams. If elected, Abrams will become the nation’s first-ever governor that is Black and a woman. She joined Ali Velshi to talk about her chances of winning the election this time around, and what her organization, Fair Fight, is doing to combat efforts of voter suppression in Georgia.Nov. 5, 2022.
For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

Whipping voters into a frenzy about voter fraud as we approach Election Day is a sure-fire way to sow doubt in the election system and democracy. For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud does not exist in America. Watch Ali Velshi take a look at the numbers to prove how claims of rampant election fraud and stealing elections are simply false.Nov. 5, 2022.
The GOP response to Paul Pelosi's attacker shows an immigration double standard

After years of anti-immigrant, “Build the Wall” rhetoric, we have seen one of the highest-profile examples of someone who was in the United States illegally committing an act of shocking violence. We learned this week that the man who took a hammer to the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was undocumented, here on an expired temporary visitor visa, and radicalized online. And the attacker is part of one of the largest populations in the United States illegally: Canadians.
Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

Wisconsin is one of the states that could decide the future fate of American democracy on Election Day. In the race for Senate, the Trump loyalist and Big-Lie pushing incumbent Ron Johnson is currently in a tight race with Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Johnson will not even commit to accepting the results of the election. Ali Velshi speaks to Barnes and learns why he thinks Ron Johnson’s Big Lie behavior “just goes to show you just how low he'll go.”Nov. 5, 2022.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.7.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In the final NBC News poll of the election cycle, Democrats narrowly lead Republicans among likely voters, 48% to 47%. Last month, it was the GOP ahead by an identical margin. * In the final Washington Post-ABC News...
