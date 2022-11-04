Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Michael Moore on Oprah endorsing Fetterman, shocking statements by Dr. Oz on healthcare
The midterm elections, Oprah Winfrey endorsing the nominee for U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman (D), and the importance of high voter turnout are discussed by Michael Moore and Rob Reiner. "To the other side reality doesn't mean anything,” Reiner tells Joy Reid regarding the GOP. “They are only interested in power, and they'll do anything to get the power."Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’
The first Latina to reach the U.S. Senate is in a tight race against an election denier in Nevada. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about her opponent’s “very extreme” agenda and shares why voting is the best “backstop” against the Big Lie.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
House GOP uses grade school trick to pad report with 'filler and Fox News'
Alex Wagner reports on a new release from House Judiciary Republicans claiming to be a 1000 page document outlining political abuse by federal law enforcement agencies, but the report consists mostly of "filler and Fox News."Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Elon Musk’s deeply irresponsible call to vote Republican
Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, is calling for voters to cast their ballots for Republicans for Congress. It's not exactly a surprise, given his expressions of support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a QAnon-affiliated House Republican this year. But his poor reasoning for why he was endorsing the GOP is yet another example of the flimsiness of his depressingly influential political arguments.
MSNBC
Joe: Republicans lose one election and suddenly they turn on the military
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., spoke out against the U.S. Military and the FBI on Friday while in Arizona. Joe Scarborough weighs in on Hawley's remarks.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems
In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot
Imagine it’s 2025, and – although President Biden has won the popular vote by millions and with a comfortable Electoral College margin – Republican victories in the 2022 midterm elections have made it possible for GOP-led states to see to it that an Electoral College tie is sent to the House and Senate, where Republicans now get to decide. Sound implausible? It’s not. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan explains one of the scenarios that has democracy on the ballot in the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push
During a Saturday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for 'slash-and-burn politics' and reminded voters 'we could be better' before speaking about fundamental values. The Morning Joe panel discusses the effectiveness of Obama's message just ahead of the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Rev. Al: Do you want your kid to grow up to be like Walker or Rev. Warnock?
The Morning Joe panel follows up a discussion on a new Ron DeSantis ad as portraying the Florida governor as chosen by God with a talk about some conservatives and their current relationship with Christianity.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence
Social media posts reviewed by NBC News show Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant was deeply immersed in political conspiracies. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow about how conspiracies and far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”
Donald Trump and his coalition of election deniers have spent the last two years relentlessly lying about the results of the 2020 election. “It’s a strategy to discourage people from believing in the power of their voice to hold powerful people accountable,” says Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. As the top election official in her state, she says she’s seen “a steady stream of efforts to misinform and discourage the public from participating,” but wants to assure people that they can trust the results. “The process itself will hold,” she tells Ali Velshi.Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Frank Figliuzzi says he’s concerned about violence if vote counting goes into ‘overtime’
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, former Senator Claire McCaskill, and former Congressman David Jolly discuss voter intimidation sparking safety concerns at the pollsNov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor
One of the biggest races in Georgia this midterms is its race for governor. This year the state has a rematch of its 2018 race, with Republican Brian Kemp facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams. If elected, Abrams will become the nation’s first-ever governor that is Black and a woman. She joined Ali Velshi to talk about her chances of winning the election this time around, and what her organization, Fair Fight, is doing to combat efforts of voter suppression in Georgia.Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms
According to a new NBC News poll, 72 percent of voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction just two days ahead of the midterm elections. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down the numbers. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America
Whipping voters into a frenzy about voter fraud as we approach Election Day is a sure-fire way to sow doubt in the election system and democracy. For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud does not exist in America. Watch Ali Velshi take a look at the numbers to prove how claims of rampant election fraud and stealing elections are simply false.Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
The case for cautious Democratic optimism is tough, but not impossible
When I have casual conversations with friends — folks who know what I do professionally — I get asked exactly what you’d expect: What’s going to happen in the elections? Who’ll win and who’ll lose? Should they be optimistic or pessimistic?. I tend to...
MSNBC
The GOP response to Paul Pelosi's attacker shows an immigration double standard
After years of anti-immigrant, “Build the Wall” rhetoric, we have seen one of the highest-profile examples of someone who was in the United States illegally committing an act of shocking violence. We learned this week that the man who took a hammer to the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was undocumented, here on an expired temporary visitor visa, and radicalized online. And the attacker is part of one of the largest populations in the United States illegally: Canadians.
MSNBC
Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’
Wisconsin is one of the states that could decide the future fate of American democracy on Election Day. In the race for Senate, the Trump loyalist and Big-Lie pushing incumbent Ron Johnson is currently in a tight race with Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Johnson will not even commit to accepting the results of the election. Ali Velshi speaks to Barnes and learns why he thinks Ron Johnson’s Big Lie behavior “just goes to show you just how low he'll go.”Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.7.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In the final NBC News poll of the election cycle, Democrats narrowly lead Republicans among likely voters, 48% to 47%. Last month, it was the GOP ahead by an identical margin. * In the final Washington Post-ABC News...
MSNBC
Midterm elections live updates: Dead heat in key races, 43 million votes already cast
Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line. More than 42 million ballots have already been cast ahead...
