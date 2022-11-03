Read full article on original website
Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk
Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
Biden's Homeland Security colludes with Facebook to target 'disinformation' and CONTROL online discourse on topics including COVID and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, bombshell new report claims
The US Department of Homeland Security is pursuing a sprawling campaign against online 'disinformation' through close partnerships with social media companies, raising concerns about encroachments on free speech, according to a new report. In a lengthy report on Monday citing internal documents that have emerged through leaks and court filings,...
Apple Insider
FCC commissioner believes U.S. TikTok ban is inevitable
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An FCC commissioner thinks a ban of TikTok in the United States will eventually happen, with the handling of user data still a grave concern. The video-sharing app TikTok has been the target of...
TikTok is China’s Trojan Horse
People are easy to dupe. Give us something for free and we will open the door to just about anything in return, including our most sensitive family, health and financial information. The ancient Greeks knew something about the human psyche when they built a massive wooden horse and put it...
Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections
Despite garnering a new set of rules since entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout last week, it seems the social giant will not be welcoming back former President and notably banned user, Donald Trump, any time soon — especially not ahead of next week's midterm elections, according to the SpaceX mogul.
Elon Musk threats to 'thermonuclear name and shame' companies that paused advertising on Twitter
On Friday, Elon Musk threatened a 'thermonuclear name and shame' against companies that paused advertising on Twitter. Prior to the statement, Musk blamed pressure from activist groups for the pause on ad spending. Before the takeover, Musk promised investors Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape" in a letter. The chaos...
Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk
Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
Update Inside: Elon Musk sends in Tesla engineers to Twitter HQ to assess company's code
Elon Musk, owner of Tesla Inc. asked engineers from that company to meet with product leaders at Twitter Inc, in a move that shows he will swiftly make a mark on the company he will privatize. This from a story in Bloomberg, from sources familiar with the matter. In San...
protocol.com
Forget the US: Elon Musk’s real Twitter troubles come from abroad
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m listening to spooky music and thinking about how running a giant international company may actually require some sacrifices and compromises for Musk. Plus, questions are swirling about whether Russia hacked Liz Truss’ phone, and Lyft is both the savior of, and biggest liability for, a California ballot initiative.
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
Twitter will let government accounts keep their blue ticks for free under Elon Musk's new paid verification plans, report says
Musk's plan to charge for verification has drawn backlash from those who believe it could lead to an increase in misinformation on Twitter.
Elon Musk told Twitter advertisers he wants different tiers of content moderation similar to movie age ratings, report says
Elon Musk told Twitter advertisers he plans to offer different tiers of content moderation, per the FT. Brands have cited concerns that Musk will bring Trump back onto Twitter or change its content-moderation policies. The levels of moderation would be similar to movie age ratings, the FT reported. New Twitter...
NASDAQ
Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk
Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
Elon Musk said Twitter's Birdwatch feature will be renamed 'Community Notes' and is aimed at 'improving information accuracy' amid growing content-moderation concerns
Elon Musk said Twitter's Birdwatch feature will now be called "Community Notes." The tool lets users add context notes to potentially misleading posts and went public last month. Musk tweeted it has "incredible potential for improving information accuracy" on the platform. Elon Musk tweeted Saturday about an expansion of Twitter's...
Elizabeth Warren Says Apple And Other Tech Giants' Auto Forays Have 'Alarming' Implications, Calls On Regulators To Act
Big tech’s foray into self-driving technology and, as an extension, into the automotive industry hasn’t gone down well with lawmakers. What Happened: Big tech’s expansion into the automotive industry poses serious concerns about emerging competition and consumer protection issues, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in a letter addressed to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.
NBC Miami
Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Wants Us to ‘Ignore' Web3: ‘Web3 Is Not the Web at All'
LISBON, Portugal — The creator of the web isn't sold on crypto visionaries' plan for its future and says we should "ignore" it. Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist credited with inventing the World Wide Web in 1989, said Friday that he doesn't view blockchain as a viable solution for building the next iteration of the internet.
Musk Puts the United States in Bad Position Against China
Elon Musk is a businessman. But in recent days, he has turned into a diplomat, proposing solutions to some of the most sensitive world conflicts. These conflicts have the potential to redefine the balance on the international scene. And they are often defined as the clash between democracies and autocracies.
US News and World Report
UN Urges Musk to Safeguard Human Rights at Twitter
GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Saturday issued an open letter to Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter Inc, urging him to "ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter". Twitter Inc laid off half its workforce on Friday...
FCC Commissioner Calls for Ban of Popular Social Networking Site
Brendan Carr, who serves as one of the five commissioners at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), says that the U.S. government should ban TikTok, according to Axios. Carr says that The Council on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should take action on TikTok.
Elon Musk's Leaked Twitter Verification Plan Is Light On Verification
Elon Musk has reportedly tasked Twitter employees with rolling out the updated — and pricier – Twitter Blue subscription as early as next Monday. Priced at $8 per month, the subscription is now tied to the account verification system. If you want to keep the coveted blue tick, you need to pay up or you'll lose it. For those without a verified badge, this is the paid opportunity of a lifetime. The overhauled Twitter Blue subscription system will be rolled out in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, Times reporter Ryan Mac tweeted that there are also plans to expand into the European market.
