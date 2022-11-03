ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crypto-academy.org

Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk

Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
Daily Mail

Biden's Homeland Security colludes with Facebook to target 'disinformation' and CONTROL online discourse on topics including COVID and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, bombshell new report claims

The US Department of Homeland Security is pursuing a sprawling campaign against online 'disinformation' through close partnerships with social media companies, raising concerns about encroachments on free speech, according to a new report. In a lengthy report on Monday citing internal documents that have emerged through leaks and court filings,...
MISSOURI STATE
Apple Insider

FCC commissioner believes U.S. TikTok ban is inevitable

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An FCC commissioner thinks a ban of TikTok in the United States will eventually happen, with the handling of user data still a grave concern. The video-sharing app TikTok has been the target of...
The Hill

TikTok is China’s Trojan Horse

People are easy to dupe. Give us something for free and we will open the door to just about anything in return, including our most sensitive family, health and financial information. The ancient Greeks knew something about the human psyche when they built a massive wooden horse and put it...
Axios

Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk

Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
protocol.com

Forget the US: Elon Musk’s real Twitter troubles come from abroad

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m listening to spooky music and thinking about how running a giant international company may actually require some sacrifices and compromises for Musk. Plus, questions are swirling about whether Russia hacked Liz Truss’ phone, and Lyft is both the savior of, and biggest liability for, a California ballot initiative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk

Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
Business Insider

Elon Musk said Twitter's Birdwatch feature will be renamed 'Community Notes' and is aimed at 'improving information accuracy' amid growing content-moderation concerns

Elon Musk said Twitter's Birdwatch feature will now be called "Community Notes." The tool lets users add context notes to potentially misleading posts and went public last month. Musk tweeted it has "incredible potential for improving information accuracy" on the platform. Elon Musk tweeted Saturday about an expansion of Twitter's...
Benzinga

Elizabeth Warren Says Apple And Other Tech Giants' Auto Forays Have 'Alarming' Implications, Calls On Regulators To Act

Big tech’s foray into self-driving technology and, as an extension, into the automotive industry hasn’t gone down well with lawmakers. What Happened: Big tech’s expansion into the automotive industry poses serious concerns about emerging competition and consumer protection issues, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in a letter addressed to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.
NBC Miami

Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Wants Us to ‘Ignore' Web3: ‘Web3 Is Not the Web at All'

LISBON, Portugal — The creator of the web isn't sold on crypto visionaries' plan for its future and says we should "ignore" it. Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist credited with inventing the World Wide Web in 1989, said Friday that he doesn't view blockchain as a viable solution for building the next iteration of the internet.
TheStreet

Musk Puts the United States in Bad Position Against China

Elon Musk is a businessman. But in recent days, he has turned into a diplomat, proposing solutions to some of the most sensitive world conflicts. These conflicts have the potential to redefine the balance on the international scene. And they are often defined as the clash between democracies and autocracies.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

UN Urges Musk to Safeguard Human Rights at Twitter

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Saturday issued an open letter to Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter Inc, urging him to "ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter". Twitter Inc laid off half its workforce on Friday...
SlashGear

Elon Musk's Leaked Twitter Verification Plan Is Light On Verification

Elon Musk has reportedly tasked Twitter employees with rolling out the updated — and pricier – Twitter Blue subscription as early as next Monday. Priced at $8 per month, the subscription is now tied to the account verification system. If you want to keep the coveted blue tick, you need to pay up or you'll lose it. For those without a verified badge, this is the paid opportunity of a lifetime. The overhauled Twitter Blue subscription system will be rolled out in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, Times reporter Ryan Mac tweeted that there are also plans to expand into the European market.
