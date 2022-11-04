Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
John Darnielle Reflects On 20 Years Of Tallahassee: “The Sticker On The Promo Compared Us To Cake”
The Mountain Goats’ seminal 2002 album turns 20 today. John Darnielle posted a heartfelt and funny note reflecting on the milestone to Instagram: “It wasn’t met with great acclaim,” he recalls in the caption. “The sticker on the promo compared us to Cake (presumably because of the speak-singing on the lead single), and the leading indie rock website of the time dutifully made that exact comparison in its review.”
Stereogum
Narrow Head – “Moments Of Clarity”
Two years ago, the heavy Texan alt-rockers Narrow Head impressed a whole lot of people with their album 12th House Rock. Today, the band has announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called Moments Of Clarity, set to arrive early next year. The band recorded the album in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, and it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, as touring guitarist Kora Puckett is now a permanent member of the band.
Stereogum
Watch Cat Power Recreate Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” Concert
On Saturday night, Cat Power Power recreated Bob Dylan’s infamous “Royal Albert Hall” show at Royal Albert Hall in London. The show, which took place in May 1966, marked Dylan’s transition to performing electric, much to the surprise of audience members. The original show actually took place at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, but for years it was known as the “Royal Albert Hall” concert because of a mislabeled bootleg. He would, however, do the same thing at RAH a few nights later.
Stereogum
Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips
Sick New World is a new rock music festival experimenting with an intriguing combination of styles. The fest, coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023, will be headlined by some of the biggest names in the late ’90s and early 2000s nu-metal scene including System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus, as well as names like Papa Roach, Evanescence, Chevelle, Coal Chamber, Soulfly, P.O.D., Sevendust, Orgy, and Hoobastank further down the poster.
Stereogum
Watch Wild Pink Perform Three Songs On CBS Saturday Morning
Wild Pink released their latest project (and our Album Of The Week) ILYSM only a couple of weeks ago, so they’re still in promotion mode. As they prepare to tour Europe, the UK, and the US, Wild Pink stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs: “See You Better,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Die Outside.” The first two are from ILYSM, and “Die Outside” is taken from last year’s A Billion Little Lights. Watch below.
Stereogum
Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play “Silverfuck” With A Five-Minute Sax Solo By Frank Catalano
Smashing Pumpkins played their hometown of Chicago at the United Center on Saturday night, and they closed the night with their Siamese Dream track “Silverfuck.” They brought out local jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, who often plays with Jimmy Chamberlain, to rip a five-minute solo during it. Though I’m not sure Billy Corgan would know this, Saturday just happened to be on the eve of National Saxophone Day. Watch below.
Stereogum
Drake And 21 Savage Share Fake SNL Performance Introduced By Michael B. Jordan
Drake and 21 Savage are on a deepfaked promotional tour for their new collaborative album Her Loss, which came out this past Friday. They’ve plopped themselves into a Vogue cover, the Howard Stern Show, and a Tiny Desk concert so far, and last night they shared a clip of them performing “On BS” — while Steve Lacy was making his debut on the real show. The pair were introduced by Michael B. Jordan, who would make a pretty good SNL host. Drake himself has hosted SNL twice, and been a musical guest three times. Check out the video below.
Stereogum
Jordana – “You’re In The Way”
Later this week, Jordana is releasing a new EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking, the follow-up to last year’s full-length Face The Wall. We’ve heard “Is It Worth It Now” and “SYT” from it already, and today Jordana is sharing one more single before the whole EP’s out, the laidback “You’re In The Way,” which she says is “about getting to know yourself again after seemingly wasting time investing in someone else.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Aaron Carter Dead At 34
Aaron Carter has died. According to TMZ, the teen pop star-turned-rapper was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday in his house in Lancaster, California. Carter, younger brother to Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was best known for his ’90s pop hits such as “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” He was 34.
Stereogum
Watch The Cure Debut New Song “A Fragile Thing”
Still on the European leg of their Lost World tour, the Cure performed last night in Assago, Italy, where they premiered another new song — “A Fragile Thing” — from their forthcoming album, Songs Of A Lost World. This is just the latest debut in a long series of new-song debuts on tour: Earlier in October, the Cure debuted “I Can Never Say Goodbye” in Krakow, “And Nothing Is Forever” in Stockholm, and “Alone” and “Endsong” in Latvia. There still isn’t a release date for Songs Of A Lost World, though the band has said that it’s finished. Watch the Cure debut “A Fragile Thing” below.
Stereogum
Mimi Parker Was The Aching Spirit That Shaped Low’s Incomparable Sound
Slowcore, like all genres, is nominally ambiguous until you hear it: the glacial pace, the minimalist arrangements, the soft dynamics. Once you combine those elements, something clicks into place. Although they appear in all kinds of music, their union is most prominent in the ever-nebulous slowcore. Low, the Duluth, Minnesota duo consisting of married couple guitarist-vocalist Alan Sparhawk and drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker, are one of the progenitors of the subgenre. In some ways, they define it just as much Nirvana define grunge, My Bloody Valentine define shoegaze, or Rites Of Spring define post-hardcore. Still, Low were always unapologetically Low; they had their own mode of musical expression that no one else could truly emulate.
Stereogum
Watch Metallica Play Early ’80s Rarities At Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders
Last night, Metallica performed at a tribute show for Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida. The band played tracks from their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightning, which came out through the label in 1983 and 1984 respectively. Raven, who toured with them back in those days, served as their opener.
Stereogum
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo
Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.
Stereogum
Artifacts Rapper Tame One Dead At 52
Tame One, the veteran New Jersey underground rapper best-known for his time in ’90s group the Artifacts, has died. NJ.com reports that Tame One died on Sunday night. No official cause of death has been reported. Tame One was 52. Tame One was born Rahem Brown in New Jersey,...
Stereogum
Marcus Mumford Took So Long Praying That The Pope Checked His Watch
Still promoting his self-titled debut album, which came out in September, Marcus Mumford stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to talk about said album and scoring Ted Lasso. He also told a funny story about visiting the Vatican and awkwardly meeting the Pope. “He’s a good Pope, as far as Popes go,” Mumford quipped. “The only thing he said to me was, ‘Will you pray for me?”
Stereogum
Hurricane G Dead At 52
New York rapper Hurricane G, best known for rapping alongside Redman as one of the members of EPMD’s Hit Squad, has died. The New York Post reports that Hurricane G died yesterday. No cause of death has been reported, but she was reportedly suffering from lung cancer at the time of her death. Hurricane G was 52.
Comments / 0