Slowcore, like all genres, is nominally ambiguous until you hear it: the glacial pace, the minimalist arrangements, the soft dynamics. Once you combine those elements, something clicks into place. Although they appear in all kinds of music, their union is most prominent in the ever-nebulous slowcore. Low, the Duluth, Minnesota duo consisting of married couple guitarist-vocalist Alan Sparhawk and drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker, are one of the progenitors of the subgenre. In some ways, they define it just as much Nirvana define grunge, My Bloody Valentine define shoegaze, or Rites Of Spring define post-hardcore. Still, Low were always unapologetically Low; they had their own mode of musical expression that no one else could truly emulate.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO