Kalamazoo, MI

Yes, Those Candy Canes Have Already Been Sighted in Kalamazoo

Here we are on November 8th (as I type this) and already those famous candy canes have been seen in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar, Candy Cane Lane has been a tradition in the Kalamazoo area for decades. About a dozen, giant candy canes are erected along a sidewalk in Bronson Park and provide the perfect setting for a magical stroll, pictures, and so on.
Craving FroYo? These 4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Can Help

Do you ever wake up craving something very specific for no reason?. This morning I woke up wanting frozen yogurt of all things. And, honestly, it's been a minute since I've had it (more like a few years) so, I had no idea where to go. But, as it turns...
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek

The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100

It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT

It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Need a Curly Hair Stylist? The Kalamazoo Area Has a Few

If you're a person with curly hair, you already know how important it is to find a stylist who knows how to work with your hair. After all, there are a lot of ways cutting curly hair can go wrong. As someone with curly hair, I've, unfortunately, had my fair...
Kalamazoo Guy’s TikToks About Anime Get Over 30 Million Views

This young Kalamazoo man is absolutely killing the game with this anime TikToks. He goes by @Rysreality on the popular social media app TikTok. He has 235.9 thousand followers, 9 million total video likes, and over 30 million video views. Ry describes his content as, "Anime and Gaming skits." When...
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to… Holland, Michigan?

There are times when Michigan feels like a foreign country to me. Culture is quite different from my home state of Kansas, the views are VERY different, and the people are equally as kind, but say funny things like "pop" instead of "soda," or "party stores" instead of "liquor stores."
Veterans To Be Screened For Toxic Hazards At Battle Creek VA

It was during the war in Vietnam when soldiers were exposed to Agent Orange. It was used by the U.S. military in its herbicidal warfare program, to help clear areas of the thick jungle. A friend of mine served in the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, which earned the name “The Walking Dead” for its high casualty rate. Butch Castle said that he would come back from patrol in the bush and start brushing off the orangish-yellow powder that covered his fatigues. During the Gulf War soldiers began telling of health problems after being exposed to the smoke of burn pits. It became known as The Gulf War Syndrome. The Veterans Administration is now going to begin addressing these environmental hazards that have plagued veterans for decades.
Marshall, Michigan – The State Capitol That Never Was

Earlier this week, we posted an article about the three different Capitols that Michigan has had - two of which were in Lansing. But when plans were put in place to move the Capitol from Detroit in 1847, it wasn't Lansing that was the favorite city... it was actually Marshall!
