Yes, Those Candy Canes Have Already Been Sighted in Kalamazoo
Here we are on November 8th (as I type this) and already those famous candy canes have been seen in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar, Candy Cane Lane has been a tradition in the Kalamazoo area for decades. About a dozen, giant candy canes are erected along a sidewalk in Bronson Park and provide the perfect setting for a magical stroll, pictures, and so on.
Craving FroYo? These 4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Can Help
Do you ever wake up craving something very specific for no reason?. This morning I woke up wanting frozen yogurt of all things. And, honestly, it's been a minute since I've had it (more like a few years) so, I had no idea where to go. But, as it turns...
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek
The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
How Windy Was It This Weekend? Illinois Man’s Couch Gets Blown Into Tree
At present, fall in the Midwest is certainly living up to its reputation for being unforgiving and unpredictable. Despite the recent blast of warm weather, I can't remember the last time I looked at my weather app and it didn't say "Gale Warning" on it. Over the past weekend, West...
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100
It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
Need to Get Rid of Your Pumpkins From Halloween? Here is Where You Can Drop Them Off in West Michigan
Since Halloween is officially over, you are probably trying to figure out what to do with your carved pumpkins. They are probably gross and saggy by now. No worries! I am here for your rescue. While you can compost the pumpkins yourself, you can also drop it off at other...
Check Out These 3 Gem and Mineral Stores in Southwest Michigan
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure there's something to the ideology that gems, minerals, and crystals are healing-- but that's not why I like them. I just have an attraction to shiny, pretty rocks!. I am by no means a "rockhound" but I do often come home from a day...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Need a Curly Hair Stylist? The Kalamazoo Area Has a Few
If you're a person with curly hair, you already know how important it is to find a stylist who knows how to work with your hair. After all, there are a lot of ways cutting curly hair can go wrong. As someone with curly hair, I've, unfortunately, had my fair...
Looking For A House In Kalamazoo? Spiderman Will Sell You One
Buying a house can be one of the most exciting times in someone's life, whether it's the first home you purchase away from your parents, the first home you buy with your spouse, or that time you go house hunting because you're family is getting bigger. Buying a new house...
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
Kalamazoo Guy’s TikToks About Anime Get Over 30 Million Views
This young Kalamazoo man is absolutely killing the game with this anime TikToks. He goes by @Rysreality on the popular social media app TikTok. He has 235.9 thousand followers, 9 million total video likes, and over 30 million video views. Ry describes his content as, "Anime and Gaming skits." When...
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to… Holland, Michigan?
There are times when Michigan feels like a foreign country to me. Culture is quite different from my home state of Kansas, the views are VERY different, and the people are equally as kind, but say funny things like "pop" instead of "soda," or "party stores" instead of "liquor stores."
Veterans To Be Screened For Toxic Hazards At Battle Creek VA
It was during the war in Vietnam when soldiers were exposed to Agent Orange. It was used by the U.S. military in its herbicidal warfare program, to help clear areas of the thick jungle. A friend of mine served in the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, which earned the name “The Walking Dead” for its high casualty rate. Butch Castle said that he would come back from patrol in the bush and start brushing off the orangish-yellow powder that covered his fatigues. During the Gulf War soldiers began telling of health problems after being exposed to the smoke of burn pits. It became known as The Gulf War Syndrome. The Veterans Administration is now going to begin addressing these environmental hazards that have plagued veterans for decades.
Marshall, Michigan – The State Capitol That Never Was
Earlier this week, we posted an article about the three different Capitols that Michigan has had - two of which were in Lansing. But when plans were put in place to move the Capitol from Detroit in 1847, it wasn't Lansing that was the favorite city... it was actually Marshall!
