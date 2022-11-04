ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M

Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Announces Senior of the Year Awards

POMONA, NY – County Executive Ed Day and Office for the Aging Director Martha Robles honored two super seniors in Rockland Thursday for their longtime community service to helping others. Winsome Downie Rainford was named 2022 Senior of the Year for dedicating her life to helping others overcome challenges....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans

I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?

Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fishkill town budget adopted in 4-1 vote

FISHKILL – The 2023 Fishkill town budget, $341,5309 below the allowable tax levy limit, has been adopted by the town board with Supervisor Ozzy Albra the sole negative vote. Based on the tax rates for the new year, a $300,000 taxable property would see a $4.50 increase for town homestead, a $23.50 increase for village homestead, $39.50 decrease for town non-homestead, and $6.60 increase for village non-homestead.
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco

A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies. The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
rocklandreport.com

Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River

Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
NEW CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus

A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Garnerville Lots Sold to Monsey-Based Developer of Single-Family Homes

Last week, All Madison, LLC, purchased lots at 45, 75, and 55-63 Madison Avenue in Garnerville in the Town of Haverstraw. While plans have yet to be developed for the property, Joel Salamon, the principal of All Madison, LLC, said he would likely subdivide the property into buildable lots and construct homes.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Detective Xavier Fernandez Passes Away

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announces the passing of Detective Xavier Fernandez. Detective Xavier Fernandez was born on February 5, 1991. He graduated High School on June 26, 2009 and Rockland Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. As a little kid, Xavier always said that when he grew up, he wanted to “get the bad guys” and he did just that when he became an officer on July 2, 2015 for the New York Police Department.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ugly old water tank demolished

FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy