therealdeal.com
ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County Announces Senior of the Year Awards
POMONA, NY – County Executive Ed Day and Office for the Aging Director Martha Robles honored two super seniors in Rockland Thursday for their longtime community service to helping others. Winsome Downie Rainford was named 2022 Senior of the Year for dedicating her life to helping others overcome challenges....
yonkerstimes.com
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans
I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
Can a waterfront development in Newburgh begin to address lingering urban renewal effects?
CITY OF NEWBURGH — Growing up, Corey Allen did not dream of the future. He dreamed of the past. His family would look at photographs of Newburgh’s historic East End and reminisce about the days when Allen’s grandfather owned a thrift store on Water Street. “I’ve seen...
Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?
Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill town budget adopted in 4-1 vote
FISHKILL – The 2023 Fishkill town budget, $341,5309 below the allowable tax levy limit, has been adopted by the town board with Supervisor Ozzy Albra the sole negative vote. Based on the tax rates for the new year, a $300,000 taxable property would see a $4.50 increase for town homestead, a $23.50 increase for village homestead, $39.50 decrease for town non-homestead, and $6.60 increase for village non-homestead.
Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco
A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies. The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
rocklandreport.com
Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River
Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus
A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
rocklanddaily.com
Garnerville Lots Sold to Monsey-Based Developer of Single-Family Homes
Last week, All Madison, LLC, purchased lots at 45, 75, and 55-63 Madison Avenue in Garnerville in the Town of Haverstraw. While plans have yet to be developed for the property, Joel Salamon, the principal of All Madison, LLC, said he would likely subdivide the property into buildable lots and construct homes.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Detective Xavier Fernandez Passes Away
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announces the passing of Detective Xavier Fernandez. Detective Xavier Fernandez was born on February 5, 1991. He graduated High School on June 26, 2009 and Rockland Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. As a little kid, Xavier always said that when he grew up, he wanted to “get the bad guys” and he did just that when he became an officer on July 2, 2015 for the New York Police Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ugly old water tank demolished
FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
Hudson Valley Park Highlighted in Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that raises concern about the current state of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
News 12
DEC issues stop work order for South Blooming Grove construction project
A construction project in the fast-growing community of South Blooming Grove appears to be on hold after the state found the project violates state law. The Department of Environmental Conservation issued four stop work orders for alleged failure to secure the required state permit, most recently in September, at 505 Clove Road.
