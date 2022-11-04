ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party

It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
WYOMING STATE
The Staten Island Advance

For Congress: Nicole Malliotakis | Our opinion

There was a time when Staten Islanders cared little about what their congressional representative in Washington was doing on the national or world stage. Focus was more on the presidential level. We cared about JFK and Cuba. We cared about LBJ, then Nixon, and Vietnam. We cared when Ronald Reagan ordered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” We cared when Bush 41 told us to read his lips: “No New taxes.” We cared about Bush 43 in the aftermath of September 11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Hill

Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins

Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans

A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Bill Maher Looks Toward A Grim Future As Democrat Shellacking Looms On Election Day

Bill Maher instinctively knows what doom awaits Democrats on Tuesday’s Election Day, as polling indicates an arrow pointing down for Big Blue, So despite a few jokes at the top of the show, he spent the bulk of Friday’s Real Time trying to figure out how things went so wrong for an administration that came into office with the most votes in history and control of the legislative branch. This week’s panel discussion included senior political correspondent for The New York Times and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, and The Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

GOP spending big to defeat powerful Hudson Valley Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

NEW YORK -- Republicans are spending big bucks to knock off powerful incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and may be in danger of losing his seat. All signs point to a competitive race between Maloney and GOP challenger Mike Lawler. It's rated by most pundits as a toss-up, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday. Maloney is facing a wave of negative ads from conservative political action committees. "Ten million bucks will make a race pretty close but we've got good people and a grassroots army and we're gonna win," said Maloney. WATCH: The Point: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Assemblyman...
NEW YORK STATE
Newsweek

Republicans' Easiest Path to Retaking the Senate

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for the crunch midterm elections, with control over the Senate and the House of Representatives up for grabs. Currently 50 Senators caucus with each of the main parties, with the Democrats having a wafer-thin majority, thanks to the vice president's tie-busting vote. According...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Boosting MAGA Candidates May Actually Pay Off

Democrats have played a risky game this election season, meddling in a number of GOP primary races across the country in hopes of bettering their odds of winning next week's elections. With four days until Election Day, it's looking like their bets paid off as Democratic candidates lead the polls in a series of races where they're up against a MAGA candidate.
GEORGIA STATE
anash.org

Crown Heights Activists Endorse Chuck Schumer for Senate

A group of Crown Heights activists, rabbis and business leaders have issued a public endorsement of Chuck Schumer for Senate. We have decided to follow the majority of Orthodox Jewish communities in New York to endorse Senator Chuck Schumer for his reelection to the United States Senate. While we don’t...
NEW YORK STATE

