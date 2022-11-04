Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
For Congress: Nicole Malliotakis | Our opinion
There was a time when Staten Islanders cared little about what their congressional representative in Washington was doing on the national or world stage. Focus was more on the presidential level. We cared about JFK and Cuba. We cared about LBJ, then Nixon, and Vietnam. We cared when Ronald Reagan ordered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” We cared when Bush 41 told us to read his lips: “No New taxes.” We cared about Bush 43 in the aftermath of September 11.
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Chuck Norris Makes Endorsement in Key Senate Race
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has thrown his endorsement behind Republican Blake Masters in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. Masters, who is locked in a close race with incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, received the endorsement from the renowned actor Friday.
JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
Lemon asks NY governor why her race is so close with GOP candidate
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to CNN about her election race against GOP challenger Lee Zeldin.
These Two Senate Races Could Flip Just Days Before the Midterms
Republicans appear on track to take the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate could be a close call.
President Joe Biden Nearly STUMBLES Off Stage During Chaotic Rally In New York
President Joe Biden gave a chaotic rally in New York over the weekend where he nearly fell off the event’s stage and also sparred back and forth with a heckler in the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sensational incident took place on Sunday as Biden made an appearance in...
Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins
Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
Nymag.com
Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans
A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
Hundreds attend GOP rally for Rep. Zeldin in Franklin Square ahead of gubernatorial race
Recent polls have been varied with many showing a tightening race between Rep. Zeldin and incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Bill Maher Looks Toward A Grim Future As Democrat Shellacking Looms On Election Day
Bill Maher instinctively knows what doom awaits Democrats on Tuesday’s Election Day, as polling indicates an arrow pointing down for Big Blue, So despite a few jokes at the top of the show, he spent the bulk of Friday’s Real Time trying to figure out how things went so wrong for an administration that came into office with the most votes in history and control of the legislative branch. This week’s panel discussion included senior political correspondent for The New York Times and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, and The Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s...
Washington Examiner
Stefanik will bring Cuomo before Congress for nursing home deaths if GOP takes House
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she will compel former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to testify before Congress over nursing home deaths under his leadership if the Republican Party takes the House after the midterm elections. Stefanik spoke outside of a nursing home in Rensselaer County on Monday, pledging to...
GOP spending big to defeat powerful Hudson Valley Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
NEW YORK -- Republicans are spending big bucks to knock off powerful incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and may be in danger of losing his seat. All signs point to a competitive race between Maloney and GOP challenger Mike Lawler. It's rated by most pundits as a toss-up, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday. Maloney is facing a wave of negative ads from conservative political action committees. "Ten million bucks will make a race pretty close but we've got good people and a grassroots army and we're gonna win," said Maloney. WATCH: The Point: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Assemblyman...
Republicans' Easiest Path to Retaking the Senate
Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for the crunch midterm elections, with control over the Senate and the House of Representatives up for grabs. Currently 50 Senators caucus with each of the main parties, with the Democrats having a wafer-thin majority, thanks to the vice president's tie-busting vote. According...
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics.
Democrats Boosting MAGA Candidates May Actually Pay Off
Democrats have played a risky game this election season, meddling in a number of GOP primary races across the country in hopes of bettering their odds of winning next week's elections. With four days until Election Day, it's looking like their bets paid off as Democratic candidates lead the polls in a series of races where they're up against a MAGA candidate.
anash.org
Crown Heights Activists Endorse Chuck Schumer for Senate
A group of Crown Heights activists, rabbis and business leaders have issued a public endorsement of Chuck Schumer for Senate. We have decided to follow the majority of Orthodox Jewish communities in New York to endorse Senator Chuck Schumer for his reelection to the United States Senate. While we don’t...
Washington Examiner
Sleeper picks: The four Republicans on track to upset Democrats in key midterm races
Republicans are poised to flip several seats and handily win control of the House on Election Day, and recent forecasts have even predicted the GOP has a decent shot of clinching the majority in the Senate. All eyes have been on the races deemed most vulnerable and likely to flip,...
