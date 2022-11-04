Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
EVH Iconic Series 40W 1x12 Combo review
The EVH 5150 Iconic Series 40-watt combo delivers unbeatable value, including huge sounds in a portable package, an abundance of pro features and a wide variety of iconic tones. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose...
Guitar World Magazine
YouTuber Paul Davids discovers world’s most incredible reverb – and it’s inside a nuclear power plant
A glance across any reverb pedal or plugin yields the now familiar list of reverb settings: spring, plate, hall, and if you’re lucky, cathedral… Now YouTube personality and guitar player Paul Davids has allowed us to add another option to the list: nuclear power plant. Davids latest clip...
Guitar World Magazine
Reverb reveals the best-selling effects pedals of 2022
Last week, online gear store Reverb shared its annual list of best-selling guitars from the past 12 months, highlighting the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky design, the rise of the baritone and the six-string shakeup that Fender’s Acoustasonics have caused in the acoustic world. Now, Reverb has...
Guitar World Magazine
No need to wait until Black Friday, Musician's Friend has just slashed up to 40% off big-name guitar brands
Save big this Fall with discounts on Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more. As we edge ever closer to the biggest discounting period of the year, the Black Friday guitar deals have started rolling in thick and fast. Despite Black Friday not officially kicking off for another few weeks, it hasn't stopped the likes of Sweetwater (opens in new tab), Guitar Center (opens in new tab) and Positive Grid (opens in new tab) from launching sales in the past week or so. The latest holiday sale – and one of the most generous – comes courtesy of Musician's Friend, as right now, you can score up to 40% off big-name brands, including Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Metallica play show dominated by Kill 'Em All and Ride the Lightning material in honor of late “father figure”, Jon Zazula
Trapped Under Ice, Metal Militia and The Call of Ktulu featured in the set honoring Zazula and his late wife Marsha, who both founded Megaforce Records, the label that issued Metallica's first two albums. Metallica yesterday (November 6) paid tribute to Jon Zazula, late co-founder of Megaforce Records, the label...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl join Lionel Richie and assume solo duties for a blinding performance of Easy at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Foo Fighter delivered the track's solo from the 'board of his Gibson Trini Lopez model, and was later egged on by Richie for more action during the finale. On Saturday (November 5), the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, playing host to an evening of long-awaited reunions, surprising team-ups and all-round stellar six-string action.
Guitar World Magazine
Pup on how the unraveling of an indie-punk guitar institution began with a Rhodes piano
The unraveling of Pup began with a piano. “I bought this Fender Rhodes a year ago,” says Stefan Babcock, the band’s singer and rhythm guitarist. “Four Chords was the first thing I wrote on it because I literally knew how to play just four chords.”. The...
Guitar World Magazine
Dolly Parton played a $99 mini electric guitar at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
A customized Mitchell MM100 took to the biggest stage of them all, and was used to premiere Parton's new track, Rockin'. Throughout last Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, viewers were treated to an evening of standout six-string action, with artists taking to the stage to show off both their playing chops and flashy electric guitars.
Guitar World Magazine
That time Zakk Wylde, Mick Mars, Snake Sabo and more joined forces to cover Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll – in the Soviet Union
The "Russian Woodstock" was a surreal event – filled with killer performances, and on- and off-stage fireworks – that gathered the biggest, wildest acts in hard rock together behind the Iron Curtain. For a number of reasons, the 1989 Moscow Music Peace Festival was unlike any other rock...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy jam on the James Bond theme at Los Angeles gig
John Petrucci is currently in the midst of his first-ever headlining solo tour. The trek marks the reunion of the electric guitar A-lister with his former Dream Theater bandmate, drummer Mike Portnoy, and also features longtime Steve Morse sideman Dave LaRue on bass guitar. Jackson is an Associate Editor at...
Guitar World Magazine
The Fender Bass VI is this year's best-selling bass guitar thanks to the Beatles
Online gear retailer Reverb has published its annual list of best-selling bass guitars, with 2022 being dubbed as the year Fender captured the nation's tone. Of course, the old Jazz-versus-Precision debate is timeless. They're both amazing basses, so what could possibly be more popular?. In a surprising turn of events,...
