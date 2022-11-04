ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

EVH Iconic Series 40W 1x12 Combo review

The EVH 5150 Iconic Series 40-watt combo delivers unbeatable value, including huge sounds in a portable package, an abundance of pro features and a wide variety of iconic tones. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose...
Guitar World Magazine

Reverb reveals the best-selling effects pedals of 2022

Last week, online gear store Reverb shared its annual list of best-selling guitars from the past 12 months, highlighting the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky design, the rise of the baritone and the six-string shakeup that Fender’s Acoustasonics have caused in the acoustic world. Now, Reverb has...
Guitar World Magazine

No need to wait until Black Friday, Musician's Friend has just slashed up to 40% off big-name guitar brands

Save big this Fall with discounts on Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more. As we edge ever closer to the biggest discounting period of the year, the Black Friday guitar deals have started rolling in thick and fast. Despite Black Friday not officially kicking off for another few weeks, it hasn't stopped the likes of Sweetwater (opens in new tab), Guitar Center (opens in new tab) and Positive Grid (opens in new tab) from launching sales in the past week or so. The latest holiday sale – and one of the most generous – comes courtesy of Musician's Friend, as right now, you can score up to 40% off big-name brands, including Fender, ESP, Music Man, D'Angelico, Epiphone, Gretsch and more (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Dave Grohl join Lionel Richie and assume solo duties for a blinding performance of Easy at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Foo Fighter delivered the track's solo from the 'board of his Gibson Trini Lopez model, and was later egged on by Richie for more action during the finale. On Saturday (November 5), the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, playing host to an evening of long-awaited reunions, surprising team-ups and all-round stellar six-string action.
Guitar World Magazine

Dolly Parton played a $99 mini electric guitar at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

A customized Mitchell MM100 took to the biggest stage of them all, and was used to premiere Parton's new track, Rockin'. Throughout last Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, viewers were treated to an evening of standout six-string action, with artists taking to the stage to show off both their playing chops and flashy electric guitars.
Guitar World Magazine

The Fender Bass VI is this year's best-selling bass guitar thanks to the Beatles

Online gear retailer Reverb has published its annual list of best-selling bass guitars, with 2022 being dubbed as the year Fender captured the nation's tone. Of course, the old Jazz-versus-Precision debate is timeless. They're both amazing basses, so what could possibly be more popular?. In a surprising turn of events,...

