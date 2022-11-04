Read full article on original website
WDTV
Fayette County man found guilty of murder sentenced to prison
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday. Douglas Greene, 43, of Robson, was convicted of murder after a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas Ewing. The charges related to a shooting that happened on Carver Street in Robson...
WSAZ
Driver crashes into building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a driver lost control and hit a building. The accident happened on Maccorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston. No word if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the...
Deputies search for person of interest in West Virginia destruction of property
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are […]
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash
One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
WSAZ
Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An arson investigation has been opened following a brush fire in Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. According to dispatchers, the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia...
Metro News
I-79 crash claims life
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. northbound near the 10-mile marker. Lanes were closed for about two hours. The name of the victim was not immediately released by...
q95fm.net
West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement
A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington. The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
WKYT 27
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
Ironton Tribune
Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case
The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN ARRESTED AFTER STRIKING ANOTHER MAN WITH MACHETE OVER MARIJUANA PATCH
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. LACY JAMES HALL,33, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED DURING THE ALL HALLOWS EVE WEEKEND, AFTER STRIKING A MAN IN THE SIDE OF THE HEAD WITH A MACHETE, DUE TO A ‘FINANCIAL AND/OR WEED DISPUTE’. A Lawrence County man was...
WSAZ
Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men have been arrested following an investigation into stolen catalytic converters, one from a Department of Highways vehicle. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Edward ‘Eddie’ Aliff II, of East Lynn, and Adam Workman, of Lavalette, are accused of stealing catalytic converters from a DOH vehicle as well as a vehicle parked at a church in the Spring Valley area.
I-79N reopened after fatal rollover crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.): Interstate 79 North is open again after a fatal crash near Mile Marker 10 on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek […]
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
Vehicle hits building in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
WSAZ
Restauarnt employee critically injured after hit by stray bullets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An employee of a business in downtown Huntington has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by stray bullets early Friday morning while on the job. According to Huntington’s Police Chief, around 3:15 Friday morning, police officers responded to Premier Pub and...
Man on house arrest in West Virginia back in jail for going to strangulation victim’s house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man on house arrest in Huntington is back in jail after going to the house of a victim in South Charleston where the man was the suspect. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel Tackett was on home confinement with GPS monitoring because of a strangulation charge. Deputies say they […]
WSAZ
Rear-end crash involving TTA bus sends van down embankment
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning following a rear-end crash involving a van and a TTA bus. The accident happened Friday just before 9 a.m. at 5222 US Route 60. According to the Barboursville Police Department, the TTA bus driver was...
