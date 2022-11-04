ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Fayette County man found guilty of murder sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday. Douglas Greene, 43, of Robson, was convicted of murder after a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas Ewing. The charges related to a shooting that happened on Carver Street in Robson...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver crashes into building

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a driver lost control and hit a building. The accident happened on Maccorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston. No word if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
q95fm.net

Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash

One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An arson investigation has been opened following a brush fire in Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. According to dispatchers, the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

I-79 crash claims life

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. northbound near the 10-mile marker. Lanes were closed for about two hours. The name of the victim was not immediately released by...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement

A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
LOUISA, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case

The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men have been arrested following an investigation into stolen catalytic converters, one from a Department of Highways vehicle. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Edward ‘Eddie’ Aliff II, of East Lynn, and Adam Workman, of Lavalette, are accused of stealing catalytic converters from a DOH vehicle as well as a vehicle parked at a church in the Spring Valley area.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle hits building in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Restauarnt employee critically injured after hit by stray bullets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An employee of a business in downtown Huntington has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by stray bullets early Friday morning while on the job. According to Huntington’s Police Chief, around 3:15 Friday morning, police officers responded to Premier Pub and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Rear-end crash involving TTA bus sends van down embankment

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning following a rear-end crash involving a van and a TTA bus. The accident happened Friday just before 9 a.m. at 5222 US Route 60. According to the Barboursville Police Department, the TTA bus driver was...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy