Wisconsin State

cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Cheese Factories Made More Product in September

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin cheese factories made more product during the month of September when compared to the previous year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest dairy product summary from the USDA, the state produced 287.1 million pounds of cheese during the month. That was...
fox47.com

Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
Fox11online.com

Gas prices surge in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
WEAU-TV 13

Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
97X

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?

I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
cwbradio.com

DNR Urges Hunters to Test Deer for CWD

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease this fall. Jeff Pritzl is the agency’s Deer Program Director, “Chronic Wasting Disease is just that it's chronic and it's always fatal to the animals that are infected.”. Pritzl says it’s unfortunate that the disease which is always fatal to deer has been on the Wisconsin landscape for many years. “By contributing the sample, it really helps us track the condition. the presence of that disease, the movement of that disease over time.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
thecentersquare.com

Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem

(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign urges votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race in September. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

6 Benefits of taking fish oil especially in fall and winter in Wisconsin

Let’s talk fish oil. Wisconsin winters are tough and let’s face it, they don’t make people want to go outside very often. The colder days, fewer hours of sunshine and the dry air make this season frigid and uncomfortable. You can expect snow during the day, snow at night, and days so cold it’ll take your breath away. Even staying inside comes with three airs because of those wood-burning stoves.
