(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease this fall. Jeff Pritzl is the agency’s Deer Program Director, “Chronic Wasting Disease is just that it's chronic and it's always fatal to the animals that are infected.”. Pritzl says it’s unfortunate that the disease which is always fatal to deer has been on the Wisconsin landscape for many years. “By contributing the sample, it really helps us track the condition. the presence of that disease, the movement of that disease over time.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO