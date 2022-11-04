Dustin Poirier reacts to Islam Makhachev becoming champion at UFC 280 and says he is “highest level” of mixed martial artist

Read full article on original website
Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira shoots down reports that he could be fighting Rafael Fiziev on January 22nd: “Not gonna happen”
It looks like Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, won’t be returning to the Octagon anytime soon. The Brazilian was caught off-guard when a false tweet by an account named “MMA Uncensored” reported Friday that Oliveira would return to the UFC to take on No. 6 lightweight, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. It was then stated by long-time MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, that he never reported the news.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
Islam Makhachev tells the UFC to “stop playing games” and just send a contract: “I honestly don’t care about location and opponent”
Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has requested the UFC “stop playing games” and just send him a contract to fight. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) captured the UFC’s vacant lightweight title at last month’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi by scoring a submission win over former title holder Charles Oliviera.
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
Butterbean – The sad career ending of a knockout phenomenon
Punching legend Butterbean remains a top-drawer attraction for boxing fans who reminisce about the 1990s boxing era. Esch holds cult status in the sport. Many years into his retirement, WBN remembers the extraordinary career of ‘The King of the Four Rounders.’. The overweight wonder, real name Eric Esch, campaign...
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana's insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds
LAS VEGAS – Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214. In the very early stages of her strawweight bout with Fey on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) uncorked a knee and then a series of punches that put the lights out on her opponent, bringing an end to the fight in a mere 47 seconds.
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch
Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Tamires Vidal crumbles Ramona Pascual with flying knee to body
LAS VEGAS – Tamires Vidal may have joked and danced her way into the octagon for her debut at UFC Fight Night 214. Once the fight started, though, she was all business. Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) wasted no time landing hard shots on Romona Pascual (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) – who missed weight for the women’s bantamweight contest at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian finished the job in a little more than three minutes, when she went up the middle with a switch knee to the body of her opponent.
Dustin Poirier ‘very impressed’ with Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 title win: ‘That’s the highest level’
Dustin Poirier has finally chimed in on Islam Makhachev’s submission win over Charles Oliviera at UFC 280 to claim the undisputed UFC lightweight title and “Diamond” is beyond impressed. As one of the top lightweights on the UFC roster today Poirier keeps a close eye on the...
Jake Paul To Be Ringside For Fury-Bamba in Dubai: I'm Ready To Step in if Tommy Pulls Out!
Global Titans, who are staging the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event in Dubai, have announced that Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul will be at ringside. The card takes place at the Coca Cola Arena on November 13. Mayweather, a former five division world champion, will face Youtuber Deji in...
Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”
Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski
The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
Neil Magny addresses his record-setting win at UFC Vegas 64: “I know I’m not GSP”
Neil Magny made history during the UFC Vegas 64 card. Magny went one-on-one with Daniel Rodriguez this past Saturday night. He emerged victorious, locking up a D’Arce choke in the third round for the submission win. With the victory, Magny surpassed Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20.
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight
Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
UFC fighter explains weird post-fight callout of Elon Musk and Donald Trump - ‘People need to wake up’
Johnny Munoz praised Elon Musk and Donald Trump during his in-cage UFC Vegas 64 post-fight interview last night (Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Munoz picked up his second win inside the Octagon, putting on a dominant performance against Liudvik Sholinian that earned him a unanimous decision from the ringside judges. During his in-cage post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Munoz gave a random shoutout to Musk and Trump.
UFC releases statement after suspicious betting activity leads to an investigation of Saturday’s Minner vs. Nuerdanbieke bout
The UFC has released a statement after suspicious betting activity resulted in a investigation of Saturday’s Minner vs Nuerdanbieke bout. UFC Fight Night 214 occurred last Saturday night, November 5th, and saw Darrick Minner (26-14 MMA) and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-10 MMA) in a featherweight bout. The outcome was a first-round TKO victory at the 1:07 mark for Nuerdanbieke.
