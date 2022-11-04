ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dustin Poirier reacts to Islam Makhachev becoming champion at UFC 280 and says he is “highest level” of mixed martial artist

By Prateek Athanur
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira shoots down reports that he could be fighting Rafael Fiziev on January 22nd: “Not gonna happen”

It looks like Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, won’t be returning to the Octagon anytime soon. The Brazilian was caught off-guard when a false tweet by an account named “MMA Uncensored” reported Friday that Oliveira would return to the UFC to take on No. 6 lightweight, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. It was then stated by long-time MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, that he never reported the news.
MMAmania.com

WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?

Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
worldboxingnews.net

Butterbean – The sad career ending of a knockout phenomenon

Punching legend Butterbean remains a top-drawer attraction for boxing fans who reminisce about the 1990s boxing era. Esch holds cult status in the sport. Many years into his retirement, WBN remembers the extraordinary career of ‘The King of the Four Rounders.’. The overweight wonder, real name Eric Esch, campaign...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana's insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds

LAS VEGAS – Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214. In the very early stages of her strawweight bout with Fey on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) uncorked a knee and then a series of punches that put the lights out on her opponent, bringing an end to the fight in a mere 47 seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch

Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 214 video: Tamires Vidal crumbles Ramona Pascual with flying knee to body

LAS VEGAS – Tamires Vidal may have joked and danced her way into the octagon for her debut at UFC Fight Night 214. Once the fight started, though, she was all business. Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) wasted no time landing hard shots on Romona Pascual (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) – who missed weight for the women’s bantamweight contest at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian finished the job in a little more than three minutes, when she went up the middle with a switch knee to the body of her opponent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”

Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski

The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
MMAmania.com

Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight

Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC fighter explains weird post-fight callout of Elon Musk and Donald Trump - ‘People need to wake up’

Johnny Munoz praised Elon Musk and Donald Trump during his in-cage UFC Vegas 64 post-fight interview last night (Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Munoz picked up his second win inside the Octagon, putting on a dominant performance against Liudvik Sholinian that earned him a unanimous decision from the ringside judges. During his in-cage post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Munoz gave a random shoutout to Musk and Trump.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

UFC releases statement after suspicious betting activity leads to an investigation of Saturday’s Minner vs. Nuerdanbieke bout

The UFC has released a statement after suspicious betting activity resulted in a investigation of Saturday’s Minner vs Nuerdanbieke bout. UFC Fight Night 214 occurred last Saturday night, November 5th, and saw Darrick Minner (26-14 MMA) and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-10 MMA) in a featherweight bout. The outcome was a first-round TKO victory at the 1:07 mark for Nuerdanbieke.

