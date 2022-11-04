ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 9 picks: Experts favor Buccaneers over Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams face another big test on Sunday when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – a talented team that should be better than its 3-5 record. Both teams desperately need a win in Week 9 but experts are leaning more toward the Buccaneers beating the Rams at home.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 62% of experts are picking the Bucs to take down Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Rams have won three straight against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but pundits don’t feel strongly about this Rams team.

The gap between Rams and Bucs picks is much narrower when factoring in the spread. Only 51% of experts are picking the Buccaneers to cover the 3-point spread on Sunday. So at the very least, they expect it to be a fairly close game.

The Rams and Buccaneers have been two of the worst teams against the spread this season, with Los Angeles going 2-5 and the Bucs 2-6. The Rams have covered the spread in each of their last three games against the Buccaneers, however.

