WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
Explosion Inside Enclosed Trailer Injures Two People in Houston County
Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men from Wisconsin were injured after an explosion that occurred inside an enclosed trailer Friday evening. The Houston County Sherriff’s Office said first responders were dispatched to the Money Creek Haven Campground just north of Houston to the report that two people had just been burnt stemming from an apparent explosion that occurred in an enclosed trailer around 5:45 p.m.
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
visitwinona.com
Great River Road foodie itinerary includes stop in Winona
A MN Grown staff person and her dad drove the Great River Road to Winona where they followed their own itinerary of things to do. MN Grown is a resource for consumers to buy local produce and their website includes a Fall Winona foodie itinerary. The father and daughter duo had a full day’s worth of food and fun. Stops included Bloedow Bakery for a taste of the award winning donuts, the Winona Farmer’s Market for some local produce and fresh flowers, the Winona Visitor Center for a photo shoot of Lake Winona and the Winona letters, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf to shop for antique treasures, the Watkins Museum and Store for a bottle of vanilla or other spices, the Willows Disc Golf Course for a round of golf, the Garvin Heights Vineyard for a wine tasting, and the Heirloom Seasonal Bistro for dinner prepared with local ingredients.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
cwbradio.com
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court
A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
Wisconsin man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
A Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released.
drydenwire.com
4 Criminal Complaints Filed Against 23-Year-Old Man; Charges Include Vehicle Theft, Burglary
(DrydenWire) -- Multiple felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against Devon Bernstein, age 23, of Cameron, WI, following law enforcement’s investigations into reports of stolen vehicles and a report of a burglary at a property in Cedar Lake Township. The 4 criminal complaints filed against Bernstein state that the violations occurred throughout July and August 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide in Polk County reaches plea arrangement
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County has reached a plea arrangement with prosecutors. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.
wiproud.com
2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
drydenwire.com
Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor
BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
