It’s looking pretty likely that Returnal, the wild third-person shooter by developer Housemarque, will be coming to PC. First spotted by Reddit, an update for something called “Oregon” appeared on SteamDB this week. Rumors have been floating about since spring that Oregon is a codename for Returnal, mainly because the listing mentions “Tower of Sisyphus” – the game’s DLC expansion. There are also genre tags like Sci-fi, bullet hell, online co-op, female protagonist, and third person — yup, that sure sound like Returnal.
